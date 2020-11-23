Clippers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Markieff Morris, Pursuit of Kent Bazemore, More

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

The arms race between the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers is on once again.

After a disappointing exit in the conference semifinals last season, the Clippers are in a pivotal offseason. The Kawhi Leonard-Paul George pairing was expected to elevate the team into the biggest obstacle in the way of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-led Lakers.

Instead, we never even got the battle for Los Angeles conference finals after they lost in seven games to the Denver Nuggets.

The offseason has seen both teams make big moves. Most notably the Lakers signed Montrezl Harrell away from the Clippers. They also lost JaMychal Green to the Denver Nuggets.

Fortunately, general manager Michael Winger was able to recoup some of the loss with the addition of Serge Ibaka. They were also able to re-sign Marcus Morris which may lead to another free-agent acquisition. They also swapped Landry Shamet for Luke Kennard.

Still, the Lakers have had a huge offseason with the addition of Harrell and Dennis Schroder via trade. So the question now becomes what moves could the Clippers still have left? And what insight do we have into what moves they wanted to do that didn't work out?

Those are the points of interest being whispered about in the rumor mill.