Clippers Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol Interest LA in 2020 NBA Free Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers are targeting forwards Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol in free agency, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Ibaka remains one of the top unsigned big men remaining, though the Toronto Raptors remain the favorites to reach a new contract with him. The Brooklyn Nets have also been involved in discussions to sign Ibaka.

The Clippers have a large need in their frontcourt after reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell spurned the team for the rival Los Angeles Lakers and JaMychal Green took a similar offer from the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ohm Youngmisuk reported Harrell agreed to a modest two-year deal worth nearly $19 million with the Lakers using the full midlevel exception. Green reportedly received two years and $15 million in Denver.

The Clippers responded by immediately inking forward Marcus Morris Sr. to a four-year, $64 million deal, per Wojnarowski.

Even still, it's a massive drop-off from the production Harrell provided last season.

The Louisville product averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.8 minutes per game. By comparison, Morris averaged 16.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31.2 minutes.

While keeping Morris on the roster is a win for Los Angeles, it won't be enough to make up for Harrell's exit. That's where Ibaka and Gasol could factor in.

At age 30, Ibaka poured in 15.4 points per game off the bench, while Gasol averaged 7.5 points alongside him on the Raptors.

Either player would help the Clippers significantly improve their frontcourt depth.