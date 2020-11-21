Report: Michael Carter-Williams, Magic Agree to Contract

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Veteran guard Michael Carter-Williams has reportedly agreed to a deal to return to the Orlando Magic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Carter-Williams spent the last season-plus in Orlando after stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets during his seven-year NBA career.

In 45 games last season, Carter-Williams averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals, while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from long range.

Since bursting onto the scene as a rookie with the Sixers in 2013-14, Carter-Williams has experienced a precipitous fall in usage and production.

MCW seemed to have a bright future when he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during his debut season en route to being named NBA Rookie of the Year.

He was traded to Milwaukee the following season, however, and he has bounced around the league since.

Overall, Carter-Williams has appeared in 360 career regular-season games, making 192 starts. His averages sit at 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals. Offensive inefficiency has plagued Carter-Williams, as he has shot just 40.2 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from long range.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With MCW coming off the bench, another former 76ers first-round pick in Markelle Fultz was Orlando's primary starter at point guard last season. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick showed signs of life with 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 72 contests, and he will likely receive plenty of playing time in a contract year before becoming a restricted free agent.

The Magic also selected former North Carolina star guard Cole Anthony with the No. 15 pick Wednesday.

Given the team's depth at point guard, Carter-Williams should see plenty of action at shooting guard in addition to point guard, making him a potentially valuable bench piece for a Magic team that has made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.