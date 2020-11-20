    Lakers Rumors: Marc Gasol Emerging as Target to Replace Dwight Howard

    Scott Polacek
November 21, 2020
    Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Toronto won 122-117.(AP Photo/John Amis)
    John Amis/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly may not wait long to find a replacement for the departed Dwight Howard.

    According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers are targeting Marc Gasol to fill that center spot.

    This comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Howard agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

    While Howard was nowhere near the Hall of Fame player he was in his prime for the Orlando Magic, he was an important part of Los Angeles' rotation and provided key frontcourt depth. There were stretches during the championship run that he served as a key rebounder and interior defender who played well in space when defenders collapsed on LeBron James.

    Gasol is another marquee name who could fill such a role for the Lakers even if he is no longer the quality of player his resume would suggest he is.

    He is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection who won the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year on the Memphis Grizzlies and the 2018-19 NBA title on the Toronto Raptors.

    Gasol is no longer a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and won't anchor the offense like he so often did for the Grizzlies. But he also won't be asked to do that with James and Anthony Davis and is a solid passer and outside shooter who could either launch himself when he finds himself in space or keep the ball moving and find other shooters.

    The big man averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 blocks per game last season with Toronto and hit 38.5 percent of his threes.

    That outside shooting alone would make him a pick-and-pop threat with James, and he is also talented enough to run the second-team offense off the bench for stretches if needed.

    Signing with the Lakers would also give him a golden opportunity to add a second ring to his already impressive resume.

