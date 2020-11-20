Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers had very little time to celebrate the 17th championship in franchise history before facing the prospect of significant roster changes.

Los Angeles has a plethora of internal free agents. Veteran center Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris are headed for unrestricted free agency, as is Rajon Rondo. They will be joined by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley after the latter two declined their respective player options.

Of course, the biggest fish of them all is Anthony Davis, who declined his $28.7 million player option.

The Lakers will do everything in their power to re-sign Davis. The rest are unknown, though the decision to waive Quinn Cook was undoubtedly done to create that much more cap space.

Here are the latest rumors regarding Davis' future in L.A., as well as some early indications as to the other internal free agents Rob Pelinka would like to retain this offseason.