Report: Timberwolves 'Never Really Got Close' to Trading No. 1 NBA Draft Pick

Despite plenty of rumors leading up to the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly were never on the verge of trading the No. 1 overall pick.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the T-Wolves spoke with more than 10 teams and took calls up until the time they were on the clock, but they "never really got close" to striking a deal.

Minnesota stayed at No. 1 and selected Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, who looks like a strong fit alongside center Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D'Angelo Russell.

Per Krawczynski, the Charlotte Hornets were among the teams that wanted to move ahead of the Golden State Warriors at No. 2 to take Memphis center James Wiseman, while the New York Knicks were one of the teams interested in taking guard LaMelo Ball.

The Timberwolves reportedly didn't want to risk moving too far down and missing out on Edwards, who was the clear top player on their draft board.

In his one season at Georgia, Edwards showcased a remarkable offensive skill set, averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He shot just 40.2 percent from the field and and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc, but his talent was apparent.

For his efforts, Edwards was named a Second Team All-SEC selection and also won the SEC Freshman of the Year award.

Although Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves took a best-player-available approach rather than worrying about fit, there is no question that Edwards best complements Towns and Russell compared to the other top prospects.

Ball may have clashed with Russell, and Wiseman may have clashed with Towns, whereas Edwards brings something completely different to the table.

Minnesota went 19-45 last season and has made the playoffs only once in the past 16 seasons, but there is reason for optimism thanks to a core of Edwards, Towns and Russell.

The Timberwolves also came away from the draft with Argentine guard Leandro Bolmaro and University of Washington forward Jaden McDaniels, as well as veteran point guard Ricky Rubio, who was acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota has a steep mountain to climb when it comes to competing for a playoff spot in the stacked Western Conference, but if Edwards is as good as advertised and contributes in a big way next season, the Timberwolves should be far more competitive than they have been in quite some time.