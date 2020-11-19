Players Warriors Should Target in Free AgencyNovember 19, 2020
Players Warriors Should Target in Free Agency
The Golden State Warriors were already one of the most talked about teams in the 2020 offseason, and that was before they added the most intriguing prospect in the draft, James Wiseman.
The Warriors are in a strange middle ground between rebuild and contender. They were bad enough to get the No. 2 pick, but with Stephen Curry coming back healthy, they could get back to being a contender quickly.
That return took a hit on draft night as it was reported that Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury and needs to undergo testing to determine the severity, per ESPN.
The draft isn't their only means of adding talent to the roster this offseason, though. They have a $17 million trade exception they can use to acquire more talent, the taxpayer's mid-level exception and of course the veteran's minimum to go shopping with.
With most teams facing budget constraints due to the cap falling below expectations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it's going to be more likely that players will accept what they can find on the market to join a team that should be as good as the Warriors project to be with their lineup intact.
Avery Bradley
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Golden State will be among the teams who court Avery Bradley if he decides to decline his $5 million player option to join Los Angeles again next season.
If that's the case, Bradley would be a great addition to the Dubs' rotation. The guard will be 30 this season and may not be the bulldog on-ball defender he once was, but he is still solid defensively and hit his threes at a 36 percent clip last season.
If the Warriors are to contend next season, they're going to need depth on the wings. Klay Thompson's uncertain status would throw the rotation out the window and even the most optimistic read on his injury would still indicate they will need to be careful playing him too many minutes.
Bradley opted out of the bubble portion of the 2020 season, so he wasn't part of the Lakers' ultimate run to the title, but he does bring extensive playoff experience to the table having played in 39 playoff games in his Boston days.
The fact they'd be taking away another potential rotation piece for the Lakers doesn't hurt either.
Paul Millsap
General manager Bob Myers told reporters in a press conference the team is looking to add "veteran voices" through free agency. As it stands, the core of Curry, Thompson and Green are the only players over 30 on the roster.
Adding maturity and veterans who understand what it takes to succeed in the Association is key. To that end, Paul Millsap isn't just an on-court fit but someone who can help the club stay focused as it tries to make the rapid switch from a lottery team to a contender.
Millsap will be 36 this season and is no longer the double-double machine he once was. But his high IQ, willingness to sell out on defense and shooting (43.5 percent from three last season) would be a welcome addition to the Warriors clubhouse.
With Wiseman expected to step into the role of center and rim-protector, the Warriors could add another versatile frontcourt defender who can spread the floor.
Millsap is coming off a three-year, $90 million contract with the Nugget and has made $173 million in his 14-year career. It would make sense that he might be willing to take a pay cut to join another contender.
Marc Gasol
If Millsap isn't quite the big the Warriors have in mind, then perhaps Marc Gasol would be more their speed. The 35-year-old also satisfies the "veteran voices" requirement but brings a little more size, rim protection and passing to the table.
Taking the mid-level exception would be a big ask for the Spaniard; he made $25.5 million in his final season with the Raptors. But Zach Lowe of ESPN believes Gasol may be willing to leave some money on the table to join the Warriors.
"I think the guy who goes from Toronto to a Golden State-like team—in terms of (sacrificing) money, minutes, role to try to win a championship—is (Marc) Gasol," Lowe said on his podcast, The Lowe Post (h/t NBC Sports). "If he stays here (in the United States)."
That's different than Lowe reporting Gasol is interested in coming to the Bay. But Gasol—with his basketball IQ and penchant for high-level passing—would fit right in with what the Warriors love to do and the culture they try to build.
He would be a great mentor for Wiseman. The Memphis big man isn't the most refined center offensively at this point and needs to develop his shot. Gasol could show him how to thrive in the league as a big and help develop his game.