Players Warriors Should Target in Free Agency

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors were already one of the most talked about teams in the 2020 offseason, and that was before they added the most intriguing prospect in the draft, James Wiseman.

The Warriors are in a strange middle ground between rebuild and contender. They were bad enough to get the No. 2 pick, but with Stephen Curry coming back healthy, they could get back to being a contender quickly.

That return took a hit on draft night as it was reported that Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury and needs to undergo testing to determine the severity, per ESPN.

The draft isn't their only means of adding talent to the roster this offseason, though. They have a $17 million trade exception they can use to acquire more talent, the taxpayer's mid-level exception and of course the veteran's minimum to go shopping with.

With most teams facing budget constraints due to the cap falling below expectations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it's going to be more likely that players will accept what they can find on the market to join a team that should be as good as the Warriors project to be with their lineup intact.