    76ers Rumors: Daryl Morey Wants to Give Embiid, Simmons Time Amid Harden Buzz

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 17, 2020

    Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, left, and newly acquired guard James Harden pose for photographers at an NBA basketball news conference, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012, in Houston. Morey officially introduced Harden on Monday. Harden joined Houston in a stunning trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
    Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers aren't ready to give up on the cornerstone tandem of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, a decision that all but likely takes Philly out of the running to acquire Houston Rockets guard James Harden for the time being. 

    New president of basketball operations Daryl Morey—the general manager in Houston until last month—wants to give Embiid and Simmons "every last chance to click before trading one of them," per Stein. 

    Harden has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated with the Rockets and is looking for a way out. The Brooklyn Nets quickly emerged as an immediate suitor, but Houston could wait to see if Harden's trade value increases during the season.  

    Morey was the architect behind the deal that originally brought Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City in 2012, helping develop the then-Sixth Man of the Year into a six-time All-NBA first-team guard and 2018 league MVP. 

    The Athletic's Kelly Iko and David Aldridge report it's likely too soon for the executive to make a fair assessment on both what it would take to acquire Harden and the trade value of either Simmons or Embiid:

    "With Morey and new coach Doc Rivers just getting up to speed on the franchise, the 76ers are still contemplating the pros and cons of keeping their superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons together. One or the other, along with multiple other pieces, would have to be dealt to Houston in any potential deal for Harden. Still, we all know that Morey is not one to nibble at the margins; he tends to take big swings."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Along those lines, Harden may have to show patience for the time being. 

    A league source told Iko and Aldridge "it will be a while" before Harden is moved, though that could mean by December when the league starts play or by the trade deadline. 

    The latter scenario could bring the Sixers back into play—assuming Morey and Rivers have seen enough of Simmons and Embiid by then. 

    If not, the Nets will remain the most likely landing spot as Harden looks to rejoin Thunder teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. 

    Related

      Sixers veteran Tobias Harris announces his engagement on Instagram

      Sixers veteran Tobias Harris announces his engagement on Instagram
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers veteran Tobias Harris announces his engagement on Instagram

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Last-Minute Draft Predictions ⏰

      ❓Do the Timberwolves keep No. 1? ❓Where does LaMelo land? ⬇️ See our experts' predictions

      Last-Minute Draft Predictions ⏰
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Last-Minute Draft Predictions ⏰

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Season Structure Announced

      Schedule will be released in two halves with play-in tournament before playoffs 👀

      NBA Season Structure Announced
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Season Structure Announced

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets in No Rush to Trade 😶

      ◾️ Want massive return for Harden ◾️ No obligation to trade Harden to Nets ◾️ May start season with both stars (ESPN)

      Rockets in No Rush to Trade 😶
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rockets in No Rush to Trade 😶

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report