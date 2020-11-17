76ers Rumors: Daryl Morey Wants to Give Embiid, Simmons Time Amid Harden Buzz

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't ready to give up on the cornerstone tandem of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, a decision that all but likely takes Philly out of the running to acquire Houston Rockets guard James Harden for the time being.

New president of basketball operations Daryl Morey—the general manager in Houston until last month—wants to give Embiid and Simmons "every last chance to click before trading one of them," per Stein.

Harden has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated with the Rockets and is looking for a way out. The Brooklyn Nets quickly emerged as an immediate suitor, but Houston could wait to see if Harden's trade value increases during the season.

Morey was the architect behind the deal that originally brought Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City in 2012, helping develop the then-Sixth Man of the Year into a six-time All-NBA first-team guard and 2018 league MVP.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko and David Aldridge report it's likely too soon for the executive to make a fair assessment on both what it would take to acquire Harden and the trade value of either Simmons or Embiid:

"With Morey and new coach Doc Rivers just getting up to speed on the franchise, the 76ers are still contemplating the pros and cons of keeping their superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons together. One or the other, along with multiple other pieces, would have to be dealt to Houston in any potential deal for Harden. Still, we all know that Morey is not one to nibble at the margins; he tends to take big swings."

Along those lines, Harden may have to show patience for the time being.

A league source told Iko and Aldridge "it will be a while" before Harden is moved, though that could mean by December when the league starts play or by the trade deadline.

The latter scenario could bring the Sixers back into play—assuming Morey and Rivers have seen enough of Simmons and Embiid by then.

If not, the Nets will remain the most likely landing spot as Harden looks to rejoin Thunder teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.