James Harden Rumors: Rockets Star Upset by Lack of 'Substantial Input' on Moves

James Harden appears ready to leave the Houston Rockets, and one concern is reportedly his limited off-court role with the organization.

According to Kelly Iko and David Aldridge of The Athletic, "sources indicate he's felt that some team decisions have been made without substantial input from him—whether they be signings, trades, or even hirings."

Houston reportedly offered Harden a two-year, $103 million extension, but he turned it down with the hope of forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Rockets are going through significant transition this offseason with head coach Mike D'Antoni replaced by Stephen Silas, while Rafael Stone took over as general manager for Daryl Morey.

The organization had also been one of the most aggressive on the trade market in recent years. The Rockets acquired Russell Westbrook last season in a deal that sent away Chris Paul, whom they landed in a blockbuster deal two years earlier.

Morey took a unique approach last season when he traded away center Clint Capela to embrace smaller lineups.

Though Aldridge and Iko speculated the Rockets would have asked Harden about the bigger moves, it's unknown whether he signed off on everything.

Considering his value to the organization—earning All-Star selections in eight straight years while winning an MVP award in 2017-18—it seems as though Harden wanted a bigger role in building the team.

It could lead to the two sides separating before the start of the upcoming season.