Serge Ibaka Rumors: 'Prominent' Members of Nets Want Team to Pursue PF in FA

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly under pressure from "prominent" members of the organization to sign Serge Ibaka in free agency.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported there has been an internal push to add Ibaka, who is expected to be pursued by several contenders when the free-agency period opens Friday.

Ibaka spent the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Toronto Raptors, maintaining a solid level of play defensively and an ability to stretch the floor from the 4-5 spot offensively. He averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range.

The Nets and other contenders will undoubtedly hope Ibaka is willing to take the mid-level exception, which would give him a $9.3 million first-year salary. It seems logical that Ibaka would sign a one-year deal with a player option for the second season, hoping a run with a title contender leads to a more solid long-term offer while also giving him security.

The Los Angeles Lakers seem like another obvious fit, but Ibaka has a preexisting relationship with Kevin Durant dating back to their days together in Oklahoma City. That could give Brooklyn a leg up if all things are equal.

A major, affluent market seems like a strong bet for Ibaka regardless of circumstances, given his pursuit of multimedia opportunities in recent seasons. The Lakers and Nets should be considered co-favorites for his services.