Report: Rajon Rondo Leaves Lakers, Agrees to 2-Year, $15M Hawks Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Free-agent point guard Rajon Rondo has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 34-year-old was an indispensable member of the Los Angeles Lakers' rotation during their postseason run to a 17th NBA title. He averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game off the bench for the team while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range in the playoffs.

Rondo, who has played 14 NBA seasons, was limited by injury last year and missed 23 regular-season games and five playoff matchups.

Still, he was a solid ball-handler and distributor and tough defender in a complementary role alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Rondo's time with the Lakers unofficially ended when L.A. traded for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder earlier this week.

Marc Stein of the New York Times explained the Lakers made the trade because they felt they'd lose Rondo in free agency:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Christian Rivas of Silver Screen & Roll notably called Schroder "a better and younger version of Rondo" in "many ways."



Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported that Rondo was set to decline his $2.6 million player option to become a free agent and that the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers had interest.

He'll be a key figure in the Hawks' 2020-21 rotation.

Rondo replaces the recently retired Vince Carter as the veteran presence for an Atlanta Hawks team that features six members of the 2019-20 rotation who are 23 or younger. All-Star point guard Trae Young, 22, and nightly double-double threat John Collins, 23, are among that group.

The Hawks are looking to make the playoffs for the first time in the Young-Collins era, and two-time NBA champion Rondo—along with the additions of veterans Danilo Gallinari and Kris Dunn—can help them get there with his efforts on and off the court.