Lakers Rumors: Latest on Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan Trade Buzz, More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers might be the reigning NBA champions, but they can ill afford to rest on their laurels as they look to make a successful title defense in 2020-21.

Anthony Davis will presumably return to the team—the only question is how long his next contract will run. General manager Rob Pelinka doesn't need to do anything drastic with the roster.

However, the Golden State Warriors will have a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, while the Los Angeles Clippers will want to atone for their postseason implosion. The Western Conference isn't getting any easier.

Especially with the brief offseason, bringing in reinforcements will ease the burden on Davis and LeBron James a bit too.

Here is what's being reported about the Lakers as they look to augment their squad.