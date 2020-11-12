Lakers Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan for Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green Interests LA

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have "interest" in a blockbuster trade that would send Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for DeMar DeRozan.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Thursday it's one of several potential moves under consideration by the Spurs, with LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills also on the trade block.

It sounds like San Antonio may be heading toward a full-scale roster reconstruction after its 22-year playoff streak ended in August.

The Spurs managed to remain competitive in the loaded Western Conference by transitioning from the era of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili to a squad led by DeRozan and Aldridge, but it would have been a stretch to call them legitimate title contenders in recent years.

While San Antonio does feature some building blocks for the future—Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV and Luka Samanic among them—it was difficult to fully embrace a youth movement with DeRozan and Aldridge absorbing most of the offensive touches.

Moving those high-profile players, along with an underrated asset in Mills who could be a terrific bench weapon for a contender, would free up playing time and usage.

Kuzma and Green, who previously played for the Spurs from 2010 through 2018, would be complementary players. San Antonio would also likely try to land some draft picks in any deals involving DeRozan, Aldridge and Mills to jump-start the retooling process.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are in win-now mode after LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the storied franchise to its 17th championship in October.

Kuzma and Green both struggled to make a consistent impact during L.A.'s title run, particularly in terms of hitting outside shots, which made them a frequent target of criticism in the playoffs.

Assuming Davis re-signs with the Lakers, and so far there's nothing to suggest he won't, DeRozan could slide in as a far more reliable third scorer heading into their title defense.

So, on the surface it seems like a potential win-win trade for Los Angeles and San Antonio, though it's unclear how deep into negotiations the sides are at this stage of the offseason.