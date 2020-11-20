Every NBA Team's Updated 2020 Free-Agency Big Board

0 of 30

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Much has changed in the NBA free-agency landscape since we last big-boarded.

The draft addressed several teams' needs, and a handful of impactful trades soaked up cap space while changing roster makeups in significant ways.

Some things remain unaltered, like the general absence of teams with room to spend big.

As it stands now, just two—the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks—project to have max-salary space. With the 2020 free-agent class lacking max-level stars (Anthony Davis excluded; he's going to stick with the Los Angeles Lakers), it'll be intriguing to see how the few clubs with cash decide to spend it. Perhaps even more exciting for the majority of teams that lack cap room, the mid-level exception could stretch exceptionally far this year.

Expect several teams to fire offers with that $9.3 million annual value at a half-dozen of the same targets.

Based on individual team needs and financial constraints, we've put together an updated big board for all 30 clubs. Get those checkbooks out. It's time to do some spending.