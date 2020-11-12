Stephen A.: James Harden, Russell Westbrook Don't Want to Play Together Anymore

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

James Harden and Russell Westbrook's displeasure in Houston apparently isn't just with the Rockets organization.

According to Stephen A. Smith, it's also with each other. The ESPN personality said on First Take that Westbrook and Harden have both made it be known they no longer want to play together:

"This is not opinion; I'm telling you what I have heard. They don't want to play with each other anymore. Russell Westbrook doesn't want to play with James Harden. James Harden doesn't want to play with Russell Westbrook. Russell Westbrook wants the ball in his hands. He doesn't want to play off the ball as much. He looks at his success in Oklahoma City over the previous several years—the ball needs to be in his hands. That's his mentality.

"The mentality of James Harden is that: 'All right, so be it,' and so as a result of it, Houston is in turmoil."

Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Wednesday that the two stars have "expressed concern about the direction of the franchise." Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Westbrook "wants out" of Houston.

At this point, it's more than fair to wonder whether the Rockets organization has a Harden problem. While most dismissed Harden's issues with Dwight Howard because of the latter's reputation, last season's Chris Paul-Westbrook trade was predicated in part to a falling out between Harden and CP3. Now Westbrook is reportedly ready to move on after only one season with Harden.

There is more nuance to these stories in all cases, but Westbrook is the third star with whom Harden has struggled to make things work. The Rockets have built themselves in Harden's image, flanking him with shooters to open the floor for his iso-heavy game. Westbrook's presence created a bit of a wrinkle because of his struggles as a shooter, but a midseason trade of Clint Capela opened the floor for the offense.

The Rockets appear to be an organization in complete disarray. Mike D'Antoni departed to take a job as an assistant coach in Brooklyn under Steve Nash. Daryl Morey was running the Philadelphia 76ers just weeks after stepping down, seemingly to take some time away from basketball.

Finding a trade partner for Westbrook may be difficult, given the $132.7 million he has remaining on his contract over the next three years.