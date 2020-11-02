NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Predictions for DeMar DeRozan, Jerami Grant, MoreNovember 2, 2020
NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Predictions for DeMar DeRozan, Jerami Grant, More
With the amount of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 offseason, it’s tough to predict what’s next.
After all, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to put every in disarray, but basketball will move forward after a successful return earlier this year. The NBA draft is about two weeks away and free agency can’t be far behind, even though the league still hasn’t set an official date yet. There are also already plans to start the next season as early as December.
That is a relatively quick turn around as the NBA finals just ended three weeks ago. Nevertheless, all 30 teams must prepare a roster in hopes to become the next organization to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy.
There are fewer high profile free agents this year, but there are still many valuable players available.
DeMar DeRozan : Alanta Hawks
Demar DeRozan has had a tumultuous but adequate two seasons since Toronto traded him to San Antonio. At 31 years old, his career could start winding as he pursues one last max contract. Still, he proved to be an effective scorer last season, shooting a career-high 53.1 percent from the field.
If DeRozan exercises his player option, he will undoubtedly become a major target for teams looking for a second alternative. He could also be on the move even if decides to opt-in. During a recent episode of Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor stated that the star small forward is mentioned often in potential trades.
"I feel like DeRozan is a guy that can end up being on the move. I’ve heard he’s been involved in some trade conversations. One year left on his deal. In his 30's now maybe San Antonio could be easing towards a rebuild here. I wouldn’t be shocked if DeRozan gets a little bit more interest in the trade market than people think because the year he just had."
"I think he's a lot more valuable than people give him credit for."
If he becomes a free agent, DeRozan would be leaving 27.7 million on the table. Nevertheless, the Atlanta Hawks have the cap space to sign him or take on the remainder of his contract. His experience could help turn this young team into a contender.
Jerami Grant : Denver Nuggets
Jerami Grant was a pleasant surprise for the Nuggets this season. In fact, he turned out to be Denver’s third-best player in the playoffs. His performance in the semifinal against the Lakers will garner the attention of several teams.
Although Denver Post's Mike Singer reported that he plans to opt-out of his $9.3 million contract, the Nuggets still seem like the best option for him. Grant could easily make twice as much after a stellar postseason.
However, Singer also suggested that Denver takes care of its players when they prove themselves.
“When we can, we take care of our own,” [Team president Tim] Connelly said. “And we do it with a smile on our face, and we do it cognizant of how it could affect the relationship both short- and long-term. Certainly, we could’ve taken a different approach. ‘Go prove it, go earn it.’ We thought he had already earned it.
“… You can be a bit too cute at times if you don’t take care of the guys that have gotten you here.”
It seems like a no-brainer to re-sign Grant. The versatile power forward offers the team so much at his position and they would have a hard time replacing him. For that reason, it’s hard to imagine Denver wouldn’t match any offer he receives if he does indeed become a free agent.
Montrezl Harrell : Miami Heat
Montrezl Harrell’s stock drastically improved at the perfect time. The 2020 Sixth Man of the Year posted career-high averages in a contract year, making him a player to keep an eye on this offseason.
Harrell averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks during the regular season, but his number dropped during the playoffs. Still, many insiders have him projected as one of the top free agents. The Clippers could potentially resign him but he would also make a great addition to several teams.
The Miami Heat are among the teams that could offer the 26-year-old power forward the most money right now, and he would make a perfect replacement for Jae Crowder. He’s not nearly as good on defense but he presents another solid option to a team that went on scoring droughts in the NBA finals. This could be a great fit for the Heat, even if it’s just for the time being.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report noted that the Eastern Conference Champions could offer Harrell "a big one-year deal." The team doesn’t want to tie up too much cap space as they’re still attached to trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo.