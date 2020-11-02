NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Predictions for DeMar DeRozan, Jerami Grant, More

0 of 3

Kim Klement/Associated Press

With the amount of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 offseason, it’s tough to predict what’s next.

After all, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to put every in disarray, but basketball will move forward after a successful return earlier this year. The NBA draft is about two weeks away and free agency can’t be far behind, even though the league still hasn’t set an official date yet. There are also already plans to start the next season as early as December.

That is a relatively quick turn around as the NBA finals just ended three weeks ago. Nevertheless, all 30 teams must prepare a roster in hopes to become the next organization to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy.

There are fewer high profile free agents this year, but there are still many valuable players available.