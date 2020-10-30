76ers Rumors: Clippers G League Coach Brian Adams Joins Doc Rivers' Staff

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Doc Rivers is hiring Brian Adams to join his coaching staff with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adams spent the past two seasons coaching the Agua Caliente Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers' NBA G League affiliate. The team went 48-46 during that time.

Adams' experience with Rivers goes back to Rivers' tenure with the Boston Celtics, when he worked on Boston's video staff. Following assistant coaching gigs with Harvard and Marist College, he was the Clippers' video scouting director before his move to the G League.

"Brian has an impressive passion for basketball and teaching," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said of Adams in August 2018. "He is a tireless worker who is effective at communicating with our players and genuinely cares about their growth and development."

The Sixers hired Rivers on Oct. 3, less than a week after the Clippers had fired him.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci reported Wednesday that Sam Cassell was following Rivers from Los Angeles to join Philadelphia's staff. Tim Bontemps of ESPN also reported the Sixers are adding Dan Burke, who was an assistant for the Indiana Pacers. The team had previously added former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger, per Wojnarowski.