    76ers Rumors: Clippers G League Coach Brian Adams Joins Doc Rivers' Staff

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020
    Alerted 42m ago in the B/R App

    The Philadelphia 76ers' lhalf-court logo is shown before an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Nov. 8, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Doc Rivers is hiring Brian Adams to join his coaching staff with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Adams spent the past two seasons coaching the Agua Caliente Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers' NBA G League affiliate. The team went 48-46 during that time.

    Adams' experience with Rivers goes back to Rivers' tenure with the Boston Celtics, when he worked on Boston's video staff. Following assistant coaching gigs with Harvard and Marist College, he was the Clippers' video scouting director before his move to the G League.

    "Brian has an impressive passion for basketball and teaching," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said of Adams in August 2018. "He is a tireless worker who is effective at communicating with our players and genuinely cares about their growth and development."

    The Sixers hired Rivers on Oct. 3, less than a week after the Clippers had fired him.

    The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci reported Wednesday that Sam Cassell was following Rivers from Los Angeles to join Philadelphia's staff. Tim Bontemps of ESPN also reported the Sixers are adding Dan Burke, who was an assistant for the Indiana Pacers. The team had previously added former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger, per Wojnarowski.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rivers Adds Clippers G League Coach to 76ers Staff

      Rivers Adds Clippers G League Coach to 76ers Staff
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Rivers Adds Clippers G League Coach to 76ers Staff

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      How Teams Should Handle Their Free Agents

      Big decisions every team needs to make in this short offseason 📲

      How Teams Should Handle Their Free Agents
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      How Teams Should Handle Their Free Agents

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting the 5 Worst Teams Next Season

      The East doesn't look like it's getting any better in 2020-21

      Predicting the 5 Worst Teams Next Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting the 5 Worst Teams Next Season

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas for Minnesota's No. 1 Pick 🍿

      @danfavale came up with five trades that should convince the Timberwolves to trade down

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas for Minnesota's No. 1 Pick 🍿
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas for Minnesota's No. 1 Pick 🍿

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report