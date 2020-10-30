Daniel Chamblin Charged in Car Crash That Killed James White's Father Tyrone

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Daniel Tucker Chamblin was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding Friday in connection with the car crash that killed the father of New England Patriots running back James White in September.

According to the Associated Press, investigators said Chamblin was driving 95 mph when his car hit the vehicle driven by White's mother, Lisa White. White's father, 59-year-old Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White, was in the passenger seat and was killed in the crash.

Lisa White was injured in the crash, which occurred in Cooper City, Florida, on Sept. 20, but she continues to recover.

Chamblin, a 32-year-old native of Hollywood, Florida, is being held at Broward County jail after surrendering to authorities. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The crash occurred just hours before White and the Patriots were set to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. White missed that game and the Pats' Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while grieving and tending to his mother.

During a video conference Wednesday, White discussed his mother's condition and said that she is improving.

"She's progressing physically," White said. "Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature, but she's continued to progress. I'm just trying to be there for her."

White rejoined the Patriots in Week 4, but he noted he has remained in contact with his mother to check in on her.

The 28-year-old White is in his seventh NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Patriots. White has been New England's primary pass-catching back during his career and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls.