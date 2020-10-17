Every NBA Team's Best Free-Agent Class of the Past Decade

0 of 30

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NBA season is done, which means it's time for the most exciting part of the league calendar for many fans.

With the Nov. 18 draft and free agency taking center stage, teams can turn their attention to roster improvements.

We've seen some legendary free-agent classes over the past 10 years (2010-2019), including the formation of the Miami Heat's Big Three, LeBron James' star-led class of 2014 and Kevin Durant's headlining the 2016 group that took advantage of a massive salary-cap spike.

When deciding every team's best free-agent haul over the last decade, we considered a few parameters. Only signing unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents or being on the receiving end of an agreed upon sign-and-trade count. Players who inked rookie or veteran extensions were not included, since no other teams had the chance to sign the player at the time.

While some franchises have had far better luck than others with recruiting and signing players, these are the best free-agent classes for every NBA team since 2010.