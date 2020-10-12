    Philip Rivers to Remain Colts' Starting QB Despite Struggles in Loss to Browns

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 13, 2020

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    As Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers struggles his way through his team's 3-2 start, head coach Frank Reich said he is not ready to hand the ball over to backup Jacoby Brissett.

    "No consideration for that," Reich told reporters Monday. "Philip is our quarterback."

    Even with a 70.8 completion rate, Rivers has been intercepted five times and thrown just four touchdowns in five games, a career-low for the 17-year quarterback in that time span.

    On Sunday, the Colts earned a safety when Rivers intentionally grounded the ball in the end zone, and one of his two interceptions was brought back for a Cleveland score. In Indianapolis' other loss, he was intercepted twice.

    "You've gotta live with some mistakes, and the good is going to far outweigh the one or two bad things that happen," Reich said. "We've got to be [a] good enough team to overcome the one or two bad moments that we all have."

    Rather than give the ball back to Brissett, who threw for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 starts for the Colts after Andrew Luck was injured in 2017 and became the starter when Luck retired last year, Reich is sticking with Rivers, who has posted seven straight 4,000-plus yard seasons.

    "My trust at the end of the day is who he is," Reich said. "This guy is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I have the utmost confidence and belief in him. Our team has the utmost confidence and belief in him."

