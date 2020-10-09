    Jets Announce COVID-19 Test Was False Positive; Game vs. Cardinals On for Sunday

    The New York Jets announced the presumptive positive COVID-19 test that led them to send all players and personnel home Friday was a false positive.

    The announcement explained the team "received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel." The Jets also said they will continue to follow the league's health and safety protocols.

    Sunday's game between the Jets and Arizona Cardinals is still scheduled to happen.

    This is surely a welcome development. Aside from the health implications, the NFL has already made multiple adjustments to its Week 5 slate because of positive COVID-19 results.

    The Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game was moved to Monday because of positive tests for the Patriots, while the game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills was moved from Sunday to Tuesday because of positive tests for the Titans.

    What's more, the league moved a Week 6 game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs from Thursday to Sunday because of the adjustment to Buffalo's Week 5 game.

    Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports noted 23 Titans players and personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 24, which is why their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Week 7.

    On Wednesday, Judy Battista of NFL Network spoke with the league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, and he suggested the NFL still had the option to pause the season if positive tests remain an issue.

    The Jets are off to an 0-4 start and will look to turn things around against the 2-2 Cardinals.

