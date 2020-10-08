Eagles LB Nathan Gerry Apologizes for Racist Tweets from 2011

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry offered a public apology Thursday night after racist tweets he sent in 2011 resurfaced on social media.

"I am incredibly disappointed in myself and downright sick over these actions because I know that they don't reflect my values as a person," Gerry wrote in a message posted to Twitter. "But more importantly because I understand the damage that my words have caused. That type of language is never acceptable."

The Eagles released a statement Thursday expressing their regret as well.

“We were very disappointed to learn of Nate Gerry’s insensitive social media posts,” the Eagles said, per Chris Franklin of NJ.com. "We do not condone or support that type of behavior in any way and we have discussed this matter with Nate privately. He understands that his actions were offensive and harmful and that the language he used is unacceptable.”

Gerry was 16 years old at the time the tweets were posted.

Screenshots collected by Franklin show the South Dakota native was commenting on video games when he posted a racial slur. Another tweet, posted weeks earlier than the first, used the same epithet when referencing a friend.

The linebacker would go onto play for the University of Nebraska before the Eagles drafted him No. 184 overall in 2017.

This is the third high-profile instance of an Eagles player having been found using racial slurs or promoting hate speech.

In 2013, then-Philadelphia wideout Riley Cooper was seen on video lobbing racial slurs at a Black stadium employee during a Kenny Chesney concert, though he remained with the Eagles for another three seasons. Earlier in 2020, wideout DeSean Jackson posted quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler and espoused anti-Semitic ideas in social media posts.

Jackson was fined an undisclosed amount by the team and agreed to focus on anti-Semitism and Holocaust education.

It's unclear if Gerry will face any further punishment from the Eagles.