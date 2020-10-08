Mookie Betts on Manny Machado Confrontation: 'Gotta Be 2 Sides' to Celebrating

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts gave a postgame take to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal on the confrontation between his team and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado after L.A. outfielder Cody Bellinger robbed San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run in the seventh inning of their playoff game Thursday:

Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who gave up Tatis' long out, celebrated Bellinger's catch by throwing his hat and glove:

Machado had some choice words for Graterol after that moment, and the right-hander responded by blowing him a kiss:

The third baseman had a retort to that action, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez:

Betts and Max Muncy rushed to Graterol's defense, with Muncy and Machado apparently lobbing profanities at one another:

Earlier in the game, Machado performed his own notable celebration when he launched his bat into the air following a sixth-inning home run off Clayton Kershaw, which was the crux of Betts' point of contention to Rosenthal:

Regardless of whether you side with the Padres, Dodgers, neither team or see it both ways, this series just got a little more juice as it rolls into Game 3 on Thursday, which will start at 9:08 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field.

L.A. leads the best-of-five National League Division Series two games to zero after its 6-5 win on Wednesday and can clinch an NL Championship Series berth with one more victory over San Diego.