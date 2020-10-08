    Mookie Betts on Manny Machado Confrontation: 'Gotta Be 2 Sides' to Celebrating

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 8, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after hitting a double against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts gave a postgame take to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal on the confrontation between his team and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado after L.A. outfielder Cody Bellinger robbed San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run in the seventh inning of their playoff game Thursday:

    Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who gave up Tatis' long out, celebrated Bellinger's catch by throwing his hat and glove:

    Machado had some choice words for Graterol after that moment, and the right-hander responded by blowing him a kiss:

    The third baseman had a retort to that action, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez:

    Betts and Max Muncy rushed to Graterol's defense, with Muncy and Machado apparently lobbing profanities at one another:

    Earlier in the game, Machado performed his own notable celebration when he launched his bat into the air following a sixth-inning home run off Clayton Kershaw, which was the crux of Betts' point of contention to Rosenthal:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Regardless of whether you side with the Padres, Dodgers, neither team or see it both ways, this series just got a little more juice as it rolls into Game 3 on Thursday, which will start at 9:08 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field.

    L.A. leads the best-of-five National League Division Series two games to zero after its 6-5 win on Wednesday and can clinch an NL Championship Series berth with one more victory over San Diego.

    Related

      Dodgers Take 2-0 Series Lead

      Los Angeles is now one win away from their fourth NLCS in five years

      Dodgers Take 2-0 Series Lead
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers Take 2-0 Series Lead

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Boone's Mistakes Have Yanks on the Brink

      New York is on the verge of elimination because of its manager's overmanagement ➡️

      Boone's Mistakes Have Yanks on the Brink
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Boone's Mistakes Have Yanks on the Brink

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report

      Rays Take 2-1 ALDS Lead 👀

      ➡️ Rays beat Yanks 8-4 in Game 3 🔥 Arozarena in playoffs: .625 BA, 3 HR 📺 Game 4 Thursday on TBS

      Rays Take 2-1 ALDS Lead 👀
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rays Take 2-1 ALDS Lead 👀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Deploying Dustin May in Relief Could Give Dodgers an Added Weapon

      Deploying Dustin May in Relief Could Give Dodgers an Added Weapon
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Deploying Dustin May in Relief Could Give Dodgers an Added Weapon

      Bill Plunkett
      via Daily News