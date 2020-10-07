NBA Finals 2020: Heat vs. Lakers Game 4 Result, Quotes and Updated Schedule

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in control of the 2020 NBA Finals thanks to a clutch three-point shot and block by Anthony Davis in the waning moments of their 102-96 Game 4 win over the Miami Heat.

L.A. now has a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, meaning that they are just one win away from claiming their first championship since Kobe Bryant led them to one back in 2010.

The Lakers' job is not finished yet, though, as the Heat have proved that they are full of fight and capable of getting a victory.

Miami hasn't had to overcome a 3-1 deficit this postseason, but the Denver Nuggets survived two—one in the first round against the Utah Jazz and one against the Los Angeles Clippers.

So anything is possible, especially in the bubble.

Updated 2020 NBA Finals Schedule

All times ET

All games in the bubble (Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 Miami at Los Angeles (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11 Los Angeles at Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC)*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Miami at Los Angeles (9 p.m., ABC)*

*If necessary

AD iced the game with back-to-back MVP-caliber plays, but it was LeBron James who put his stamp on the whole game, finishing with a game-high 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The four-time MVP played with an edge, one that he felt his team needed if they wanted the be the last team standing with the Larry O'Brien trophy in hand.

He was asked after the game about his mindset and about the "Must win" text message he sent to his teammates before tipoff.

"I felt like for me, personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career," James said postgame. "I just wanted to relay that message to my teammates, the type of zone I was in, the type of moment it was, and I just know the kind of team we were playing against.

"They are just a gritty, so damn-well-coached team. I feel like if we're going to be a championship ballclub, if we want to really be a championship team, that we got to have that same grit and that same attitude. It was my mindset. I'm kinda still in it."

Game 4 was decidedly different for the Lakers. Davis and James, who turned the ball over four times and only had five points on 2-of-6 shooting combined in the fourth quarter of Game 3, bounced back with a fourth-quarter total of 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line (all James).

And they only had one turnover.

As for Davis, who took on the defensive responsibility of guarding Jimmy Butler down the stretch and on that late drive to the basket, it was also "winning time."

He finished with an impressive 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Miami's back is against the wall, but they made it a ball game. They were right there until Kentavious Caldwell-Pope broke the game in favor of L.A. with his corner three-ball and drive to the basket to put his team up 95-88 with two minutes and one second left in the fourth.

Still, head coach Erik Spoelstra is not ready to wave the white flag.

"We're here for a purpose," he said postgame. "We never expected it to be easy. I know our group will be ready."

For his part, Butler agreed that they haven't lost their confidence and will approach Game 5 as a winnable game.

"We'll watch this. Learn from it. We can't lose another one."

He's right, the Heat can't lose another game, so they will come out and be as gritty and scrappy as they've ever been.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be on a mission to close this thing out, because their superstar leader has been on the wrong side of 3-1 before and ran off three straight wins to win the Cleveland Cavaliers its first-ever championship.

So he won't sleep until the job's done.

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday, and with so much on the line for both teams, it should be one to remember.

