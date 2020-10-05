5 Reasons It's Officially Time for the Dallas Cowboys to Panic

1 of 5

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Cowboys have trailed by at least 15 points in the second half of three of their first four games. They've been outscored by 20 points in the first quarter and 23 points in the second quarter. They've turned the ball over nine times, with six of those nine giveaways taking place before halftime.

That, to an extent, is an indictment of new head coach Mike McCarthy, who simply hasn't had his team ready from the get-go on a weekly basis. They've generated a grand total of three points on their four opening drives, and McCarthy's decision to throw undrafted rookie Terence Steele to the wolves Sunday against the Myles Garrett-led Browns defensive front was a tremendous mistake.

"I don't want to be an alarmist," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller tweeted Sunday afternoon, "but the Cowboys don't look good at all with Mike McCarthy."

McCarthy knows it. He said as much following what he called "a very disappointing home loss," according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"Turnovers got us on offense again," he stated, per Machota. "I'm disappointed. We need to start games better. We need to do a better job of bringing our preparation [to the game]. That starts with me."

Only 15 percent of the Cowboys' points came in the first quarter last season, and a lot of folks put that on former coach Jason Garrett. Maybe that wasn't totally Garrett's fault, but it's clear that McCarthy hasn't been able to fix an alarming, long-lasting and debilitating issue that continues to plague this team.