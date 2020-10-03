Report: Padres' Mike Clevinger Could Return from Arm Injury for NLDS vs. Dodgers

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Mike Clevinger has been out since Sept. 23 with an arm injury, but he could return to help the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Pedro Gomez.

The NL West rivals are set to begin their five-game series on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Clevinger missed the Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves after an elbow posterior impingement caused him to leave his final start of the season after just one inning. He was scratched from his previous start due to an arm injury as well.

He took part in a bullpen session Wednesday, but there were still "significant concerns" that could keep him out the entire postseason, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

It seems he is now trending in the right direction, although it remains to be seen if he can work his way back to the mound.

The 29-year-old would make a significant impact if he can play after producing a 3.02 ERA in eight starts between the Padres and Cleveland Indians. He made only four starts for San Diego after a midseason trade but pitched well with a 2.84 ERA, including seven shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants in his final full game.

The Padres came from behind to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round, but they will need all the help they can get to beat the Dodgers, which had the best record in baseball this season at 43-17 and led the majors in runs scored.

Considering none of their starters made it through three innings last round, adding another reliable starter could go a long way.