NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for DeMar DeRozan, Montrezl Harrell, More

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Following an equally unorthodox post-season, the 2020 NBA free agency period will be one for the books.

There's still so much uncertainty around this year's offseason. The league still hasn't even set an official date for it to begin.

Free agency was initially set to start on Oct. 18, but that seems unlikely now that the tentative date for the 2021 season is still up in the air. In addition, the salary cap isn't set yet, and the COVID-19 pandemic will limit meetings.

Nevertheless, there are some valuable players available heading into the NBA draft, which will take place on Nov. 18.

All eyes will be on Anthony Davis as the top unrestricted free agent, but names like DeMar DeRozan, Fred Vanvleet, and Montrezl Harrell could be major targets, as well.

Will Toronto be able to keep Fred VanVleet?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After two productive seasons, Fred VanVleet will be an appealing option for any team looking for a solid point guard. Vanvleet was instrumental to the Raptors' 2019 championship win. This season, he helped the defending champions remain a threat without Kawhi Leonard, averaging 17.6 points per game along with 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

The Raptor's backup guard is already linked to the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, but Nick Nurse seems to think he will return to Toronto. According to Steven Loung of SportsNet, Nurse said he would be "pretty surprised" if that wasn't the case.

Per Spotrac, Toronto's salary cap is projected at $19.1 million after they offered Kyle Lowry a $30 million contract extension last year.

At just 26 years old, VanVleet is a good young player who still has a lot of upside. It would be a mistake to let him leave, so they will likely try to offer him what he wants. However, another organization, like the Knicks, could swoop in and present him with a contract that they simply can't match.

Montrezl Harrell could head to South Beach

Montrezl Harrell will be a hot commodity following the Clippers' disastrous collapse in the semifinal against the Denver Nuggets. The 2020 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds this season.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report suggested that the Miami Heat could offer Harrell "a big one-year deal" as they also plan to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. Straight away, that seems like a great destination for the 26-year-old power forward.

Harrell won't bring the same defensive capabilities to Miami of someone like Jae Crowder, but he could give them a boost on offense. Toronto could also use him, but the Heat will likely be able to offer him more money.

DeMar DeRozan's search for a new home

Speaking of Toronto, DeMar DeRozan has been out of his comfort zone since the Raptors surprisingly traded him to San Antonio in 2018. DeRozan has had two solid seasons with the Spurs, but it doesn't seem like a perfect match

If he decides to exercise his player option, he will become one of the top free agents this winter. There are no hints that he plans to do so or that he's unhappy, so far. So, it's safe to assume that he will opt-in ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

However, the Spurs could decide to move him if they would like to rebuild following Kawhi Leonard's awkward exit. DeRozan is the team's most valuable asset, and he would net the best offers.

Packaging him in a deal with an Eastern Conference team like the Chicago Bulls or the Charlotte Hornets could give the Spurs a chance to create a new young nucleus.