Broncos' Drew Lock '50-50' to Return from Shoulder Injury vs. Patriots

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock might be returning to the field for the team's Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots.

"Drew is I think 50/50 to make it this week, and I'm being totally honest with that statement," head coach Vic Fangio told reporters. "We'll see how he progresses here during the week and see where he's at."

Lock made an early exit in Denver's 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Mike Klis of 9News reported at the time the second-year passer could be on the shelf for two to six weeks with a "rotator/labral issue in back of shoulder."

Jeff Driskel started for the Broncos in Week 3 as they lost 28-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brett Rypien took over Thursday night and went 19-of-31 passing for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-28 win over the New York Jets. The Broncos also signed Blake Bortles, who was inactive.

Getting Lock back in time to play the Patriots would fall within the time frame Klis reported.

The Patriots allowed the second-fewest passing yards (180.4) and intercepted an NFL-high 25 passes in 2019. That dominance has yet to carry over in 2020. New England ranks 11th in passing defense (235.5 yards per game) and 24th in opponent passer rating (103.9).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Based on how unevenly Rypien played, the Broncos' chances of earning their second win would improve greatly with Lock under center.