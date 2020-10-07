Trades That Would Shock Every NBA FanbaseOctober 7, 2020
Trades That Would Shock Every NBA Fanbase
After a wait unlike any in league history, NBA trade season is nearly upon us.
While there are bound to be plenty of minor moves, we're focusing on (somewhat) realistic deals that would leave fans extremely surprised. While some players (LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, etc.) have a 100 percent chance of staying put, any other stars with a sliver of a chance are fair game here.
Whether they involve teams looking to move up to the No. 1 overall pick, rebuilding franchises suddenly reversing course and trying to win now or players already in trade talks being rerouted to previously unmentioned destinations, these trades would shock fans of all 30 teams.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Receive: PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: PF John Collins, G/F Cam Reddish, F De'Andre Hunter, C Dewayne Dedmon, 2020 No. 6 overall pick
The Hawks can choose to trust the rebuild, add another lottery pick and lean on the development of guys like Collins, Reddish, Hunter and Trae Young to try and make the playoffs next season.
But what fun would that be?
Alternatively, Atlanta could make a Godfather offer for Antetokounmpo and pair two of the top young talents in the league together.
What better way to cover up Young's defensive deficiencies than with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year? What better way to maximize Antetokounmpo offensively than letting him collect passes from the NBA's second-highest assist leader?
With Kevin Huerter spacing the floor and Clint Capela protecting the paint, the Hawks would instantly become one of the best teams in the East with a massive ceiling, assuming they can convince Antetokounmpo to re-sign next year.
If Milwaukee decides to trade the two-time MVP, Atlanta would offer one of the best returns. A team with Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Collins, Hunter and Reddish would be capable of winning now and grow into one of the best teams in the league, and adding the No. 6 overall pick would help the reload, as well.
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Receive: PG Dejounte Murray, C LaMarcus Aldridge, 2020 No. 11 overall pick
San Antonio Spurs Receive: PG Kemba Walker, C Enes Kanter
While Walker was signed to be the Celtics' go-to scorer, Jayson Tatum has proved capable of assuming the role, and Jaylen Brown outscored Walker in the playoffs (21.8 to 19.6 points per game), as well.
With Walker as the third option moving forward, the Celtics could flip him now while his value is still high and get some much-needed frontcourt help.
Aldridge is still playing at a high level (18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks) and has developed a nice outside shot (38.9 percent from three). He would be a huge upgrade over Daniel Theis at center and bring nine years of playoff experience.
Murray, 24, would better align with the Celtics' young wings than Walker, giving them an elite defensive backcourt with either Brown or Marcus Smart.
The Spurs need an injection of talent if they want to make the playoffs next season, and Walker would help create a one-two scoring punch with DeMar DeRozan. Getting Kanter would give them some size and rebounding to make up for the loss of Aldridge, and San Antonio looked good in the bubble even while the 35-year-old center was out following shoulder surgery.
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets Receive: PG Chris Paul
Oklahoma City Thunder Receives: PG Spencer Dinwiddie, PF Taurean Prince, C DeAndre Jordan, 2020 No. 19 overall pick
With Kyrie Irving and Dinwiddie already on the roster, point guard doesn't jump out as a position of need for Brooklyn.
History has shown us that Irving will likely miss games at some point, however, and the Nets appeared to lose a big part of the locker-room culture that pulsated throughout the organization during the 2018-19 season.
Paul was a tremendous leader for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, a role Irving failed in with the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant is a leader, but even he butted heads with Draymond Green in their final year together on the Golden State Warriors. The Nets need Paul to be the calming influence on the team, especially with those personalities in place.
Paul and Irving could start side-by-side in Brooklyn, generating a lot of offense for a team that would still have Durant, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen after the trade dust settled. His two-year, $85.6 million deal shouldn't matter for a team already in salary-cap hell as the Nets weren't going to have cap space in 2021 anyway.
The Thunder would get three good rotation players and the No. 19 pick for Paul, and they would no longer have to worry about moving his massive contract.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Receive: 2020 No. 1 overall pick
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: 2020 No. 3 overall pick, 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Getting the No. 3 overall pick in the draft was a pleasant surprise for the Hornets. Getting the first overall selection would be even better.
It's time to get greedy in Charlotte as trading up to the first spot would give the Hornets their choice of LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards, with the latter likely the selection since a promising young point guard in Devonte' Graham is already running the show.
The Hornets need star power to complement Graham, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, and Edwards would give them the best shot, imperfect as his game may be right now.
The Philadelphia 76ers had to give the Boston Celtics a future first as compensation to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 in 2017, and slapping a lottery-protected tag on the 2022 pick would help give the Hornets some insurance if Edwards needs more time to develop.
While the Sixers messed up by moving up in the draft and taking Markelle Fultz over Jayson Tatum, staying at No. 3 and drafting a player like James Wiseman would be a big risk, as well.
If the Timberwolves aren't in love with Ball or Edwards, moving back two spots and getting an extra first-round pick would be good value.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Receive: G Jrue Holiday, G/F Josh Hart, 2020 No. 13 overall pick
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G Coby White, SF Otto Porter Jr., 2020 No. 4 overall pick
With a new front office and head coach, the Bulls offseason could be a complete wild card.
They have plenty of young talent, so standing pat at No. 4 overall and adding a young point guard or wing is an option. If Chicago is serious about making the playoffs next season, however, Holiday would be a tremendous pickup.
Able to play either guard position, Holiday would bring scoring, playmaking and elite defense to Chicago's backcourt alongside Zach LaVine. Josh Hart would be a terrific sixth man, and the Bulls would still get to use a lottery pick on a player like Patrick Williams, Saddiq Bey or Tyrese Maxey, each of whom could be available.
The Pelicans would get to move up nine spots to No. 4 overall, and adding White to the backcourt with Lonzo Ball would give them a 20-year-old scoring machine.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: SG Bradley Beal, 2020 No. 9 overall pick
Washington Wizards Receive: SG Collin Sexton, PG Darius Garland, SF Cedi Osman, G Dante Exum, 2020 No. 5 overall pick, 2022 first-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks, top-10 protected)
With a frontcourt of Kevin Love and Andre Drummond, the Cavs could theoretically make a run in the East should they cash in some young backcourt talent for a proven All-Star.
Beal was the NBA's second-leading scorer this season and would be complemented nicely by Love's floor-spacing and Drummond's elite rebounding. Kevin Porter Jr., Larry Nance Jr. and Dylan Winder would provide a supporting cast with upside, and Cleveland would still be adding the No. 9 overall pick in the draft to the mix.
The Wizards would get Sexton (20.8 points on 47.2 percent shooting) back as a centerpiece, but Garland (the No. 5 overall pick in 2019) arguably has a higher ceiling as a shooter and playmaker. Osman, 25, is turning into a strong three-point marksman, and the Wizards would collect a future first from the Bucks to go along with the fifth overall selection this year.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Receive: G Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics Receive: PF Maxi Kleber, SG Seth Curry, 2020 No. 31 overall pick (via Golden State Warriors)
Getting the Celtics to agree to part with Smart would be the real shocker here even if Dallas can offer a nice collection of players and draft picks in return.
Putting Smart in a backcourt next to Luka Doncic would almost be unfair to opponents as Doncic can pick apart teams on offense while Smart locks them up on D.
Kleber would become the Celtics' new starting power forward and allow them to move Jayson Tatum to the wing and use Gordon Hayward as one of the NBA's best sixth men. Curry was the third-best qualified three-point shooter in the NBA this season (45.2 percent), and the Warriors' pick is the first of the second round.
Dallas needs a tough, defensive guard next to Doncic, and being able to get one of the best in the league in Smart would be a pleasant surprise.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Receive: PF Blake Griffin, 2021 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG Gary Harris, SF Will Barton
While Jrue Holiday or Victor Oladipo may be at the top of Nuggets fans' wish lists, Griffin could be a buy-low option for a team that may have an opening at power forward.
With Paul Millsap hitting free agency and Griffin now healthy following January knee surgery, Denver has the chance to add an All-Star talent without giving up a whole lot in return.
Griffin could be brought along slowly as the team's third option offensively, and he's become a good floor-spacer and one of the NBA's best passing big men. Putting him and Nikola Jokic together would open up all kinds of high-low actions.
The Pistons would benefit from getting off Griffin's contract, and Harris (26) is still young enough to fit into a rebuild.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls Receive: 2020 No. 7 overall pick, G/F Luke Kennard, G/F Tony Snell
The Pistons are stuck in a half-rebuild, dumping Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson but still hanging on to Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.
Instead of selling off their remaining veterans, what if they decided to get competitive in a weak East?
LaVine, 25, would give Detroit an exciting shooting guard to build around, one who put up 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season. He, Griffin, Rose, Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood (if he re-signs) could actually form a playoff team.
The Bulls' new front office would then own the Nos. 4 and 7 overall picks in the draft, and Kennard (15.8 points per game, 39.9 percent from three) could take over LaVine's starting job on the wing.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Receive: C Al Horford, 2020 Nos. 34 and 36 overall picks (via Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks)
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: SF Andrew Wiggins
With Warriors fans likely dreaming of a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Ben Simmons this offseason, it would be quite the shock to settle for Horford instead.
If Golden State can't get another superstar, flipping Wiggins for Horford and picks would put them in a better spot to get one down the line.
Horford may actually fit the roster better as a starting center who can pass, defend and shoot from three. His contract no longer fits his production, but Wiggins has never played up to his, either. Getting a pair of top second-rounders would give the Warriors some more young talent to use in future trades.
For Philly, getting off Horford's deal would be a win as doing so would allow the team to move Tobias Harris to power forward and keep Simmons at point guard, where he's thrived. Wiggins is nine years younger than Horford and could start at small forward for the Sixers, giving the roster better balance overall.
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets Receive: PF Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors Receive: PF Robert Covington, SF Danuel House Jr., 2021 second-round pick
Once an enemy of Houston, Green would now be a perfect fit for the team at power forward.
He's already used to working with an All-Star backcourt, and his passing could help the Rockets utilize James Harden and Russell Westbrook more off the ball with cuts and spot-up shooting.
Green can still be a menace defensively, playing both power forward and small-ball center alongside P.J. Tucker.
Getting Covington and House would make the Warriors even deeper, and an additional draft pick would let them put together a better trade offer for a third star.
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers Receive: PG Russell Westbrook, PF P.J. Tucker
Houston Rockets Receive: PG Malcolm Brogdon, C Myles Turner, PF Doug McDermott
If the Pacers want to avoid a first-round loss every year, they'll need some premium talent, even if it comes on a bad contract.
A backcourt of Westbrook and Victor Oladipo would be one of the best in the NBA, and filling out the rest of the starting lineup with T.J. Warren, Tucker and Domantas Sabonis would give the Pacers three All-Stars with some defense and outside shooting sprinkled in.
Houston would get deeper around James Harden with Malcolm Brogdon serving as both secondary scorer and table-setter for the former MVP. Myles Turner was fantastic in the playoffs without Sabonis by his side, and his outside shooting ability would keep driving lanes open for Harden.
McDermott (43.5 percent shooting from three) would give Harden an elite outside option for kick-outs, as well.
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Joel Embiid, G/F Josh Richardson
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G/F Paul George, C Ivica Zubac
While the Clippers won't trade Kawhi Leonard, are we sure George is completely safe after a terrible playoff showing?
Getting Embiid (23.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks per game) to co-star with Leonard would give the Clippers one of the best centers in the NBA, and the three-time All-Star is four years younger than George and can't become a free agent until 2023. Richardson could take over George's starting spot on the wing, as well.
For Philly, George would fit far better alongside Ben Simmons than Embiid ever has. A starting lineup of Simmons, Shake Milton, George, Tobias Harris and Al Horford/Zubac would be one of the best in the East and run more smoothly on offense.
Zubac is a good, young center on a great contract who could start immediately for the Sixers or come off the bench for a year behind Horford.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: PF Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: G/F Danny Green, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, C JaVale McGee
The Lakers are extremely low on trade assets, which means the best way to add talent may be to take on good players on bad contracts.
Kevin Love has entered the chat.
Reuniting Love and LeBron James would be a shock after James left the Cleveland Cavaliers two years ago, but the 32-year-old power forward proved to be a perfect stretch big man next to the four-time MVP.
Love put up 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and nailed 37.4 percent of his three-pointers this season, and putting him next to Anthony Davis would help hide his defensive deficiencies.
Green, Caldwell-Pope (player option) and McGee (player option) are all on expiring deals, and Cleveland would likely try to move all three to contending teams for draft picks or young talent.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: C Andre Drummond
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: C Jonas Valanciunas, F Justise Winslow
Jaren Jackson Jr. projects to become a great defender, outside shooter and all-around scorer, but his rebounding (8.5 total rebound percentage) ranked 11th on his own team this season.
Drummond led the NBA in glass-cleaning average for the fourth time in five years, putting up 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers this season.
He'd be the ideal big to place next to Jackson, and his $28.8 million player option (assuming he picks it up) would turn into massive cap space in 2021 if the two sides don't agree on a long-term deal.
It would be surprising for the Grizzlies to trade Winslow before he even plays a regular-season game for them, but injuries have limited the 24-year-old to just 16 total contests since March 2019.
Valanciunas would give the Cavs some stability at center with Tristan Thompson becoming a free agent, and Winslow could be worth the gamble with his all-around play when healthy.
Miami Heat
Miami Heat Receive: C Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: C Bam Adebayo, G Kendrick Nunn, SF Andre Iguodala
Jimmy Butler and Towns would be reunited, this time in South Beach. While the previous working relationship in Minnesota ended poorly, Butler insisted that he didn't have a problem with Towns.
While giving up Adebayo would hurt, there's no denying Towns is an elite offensive talent who could thrive even more with the right culture around him.
If the Heat can re-sign Goran Dragic, a starting lineup with Tyler Herro, Butler, Duncan Robinson and Towns could be the best in the East and head toward a second straight Finals appearance.
The Wolves shouldn't be looking to move Towns, but getting Adebayo and Nunn would be nice fits next to D'Angelo Russell at point guard. Iguodala may or may not show up, but he could always be flipped to a contender halfway through next season.
Still in possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Minnesota would be a force in the West in a few years.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: SG CJ McCollum, SF Trevor Ariza, F Nassir Little
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: SF Khris Middleton, G George Hill
Getting an upgrade at shooting guard wouldn't be a shock for the Bucks. Giving up Middleton to get one certainly would be, however.
McCollum has become underrated as a co-star next to Damian Lillard, but he's thrived as both an on- and off-ball option when given the opportunity. With the attention defenses have to pay to Giannis Antetokounmpo, he could actually increase his scoring average from the 22.2 points per game he put up this season.
Ariza is still good enough to move into Middleton's starting small forward spot, and Little carries promise as a forward off the bench.
The Blazers would fill their need at the 3 with Middleton, and Gary Trent Jr. is ready for the starting shooting guard job. Hill would give Portland the veteran sixth man it desperately needed this season, as well.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: SG Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns Receive: 2020 No. 1 overall pick, 2020 No. 17 overall pick, 2023 first-round pick (lottery-protected), SG Jarrett Culver, SG Josh Okogie, PF James Johnson
It's time to unite the Goodfellas.
With Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell already in Minnesota, Booker would complete the best young offensive trio in the league.
As much as the Suns won't want to part with Booker, the Wolves can make a Godfather offer of three first-round picks (including No. 1 overall this year), last year's sixth overall pick in Culver and a 2018 first-rounder in Okogie.
A team with Russell, Booker and Towns may score 120 points per night, even if it gives up nearly as many on the other end.
The move would represent a slight setback for a Suns team that went 8-0 in the Florida bubble yet still missed the postseason, but the team would have its pick of any player in the draft and snag another good talent at No. 17 overall.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: PG Ben Simmons, C Al Horford
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Jrue Holiday, PG Lonzo Ball, SG JJ Redick, G/F Nickeil Alexander-Walker, 2020 No. 13 overall pick, 2021 first-round pick (top-seven-protected via Los Angeles Lakers)
Simmons, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson on the same team? Give David Griffin the Executive of the Year award right now.
Three of the NBA's best young players would give New Orleans perhaps the brightest future of any team in the league, and it would be ready to make a playoff run right away.
A starting unit of Simmons, Josh Hart, Ingram, Williamson and Horford would have terrific potential on both sides of the ball and would still be grooming Jaxson Hayes to take over the starting center job when he's ready.
For Philly, Holiday, Ball and Redick would completely remodel the backcourt and provide plenty of spacing around Joel Embiid. Ball still has star potential to lift the 76ers' ceiling, and Holiday and Redick are two of the best in the league when it comes to defense and outside shooting.
The Sixers would get to make a lottery pick this year and get one of the Lakers' picks from New Orleans (originally acquired in the Anthony Davis trade). Getting off Horford's contract would be a blessing, as well.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks Receive: 2020 No. 1 overall pick, PF James Johnson
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: SG RJ Barrett, G Frank Ntilikina
Giving up on Barrett after one year would be a shock, but it wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing if he fetches the No. 1 overall pick in return.
The Knicks would own the Nos. 1 and 8 overall selections in the draft, giving them a shot at LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards and likely one of Onyeka Okongwu, Obi Toppin or Isaac Okoro.
For Minnesota, Barrett represents a better fit for the roster than both Ball and Edwards. The Wolves already have an All-Star point guard in D'Angelo Russell, so Ball doesn't make sense. Edwards is far from a sure thing, and Barrett averaged 17.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting over his final 10 games of the season.
Ntilikina would bring a much-needed defensive guard to the Wolves rotation.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: PF Domantas Sabonis
Indiana Pacers Receive: PF Danilo Gallinari (via sign-and-trade), 2020 No. 25 overall pick (via Denver Nuggets), 2022 first-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers)
Sabonis underwhelmed as a rookie on the Thunder in 2016-17 but has since blossomed into an All-Star who would be a good building block next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gallinari would need to agree to a new contract near the value of Sabonis' $17.2 million 2020-21 salary to make the trade work, but his outside shooting would fit perfectly next to Myles Turner in the Pacers frontcourt.
After previously trading its own first to the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana would get back into the draft and collect an additional first-rounder in 2022.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Receive: PG De'Aaron Fox, PF Nemanja Bjelica
Sacramento Kings Receive: PG Markelle Fultz, C Mo Bamba, 2020 No. 15 overall pick
Fultz began to shed the bust label this season in Orlando, but he still has a lot of work to do to become a franchise point guard. A Magic team that's continually getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs may not want to wait.
Fox (21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals per game) is ready to lead now even at age 22, but doing so in Sacramento has become a challenge. He'd have a far better supporting cast in Orlando and could actually help push the organization into the second round.
For the Kings, Fultz still offers plenty of upside at age 22, and his lack of outside shooting could be offset playing next to Buddy Hield. Bamba was the No. 6 overall pick in 2018 and has shown elite defensive potential with his length and shot-blocking.
Sacramento would then have the Nos. 12 and 15 overall picks in the draft and no longer have to worry about giving Fox a massive contract extension.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: SG James Harden
Houston Rockets Receive: C Joel Embiid, G/F Josh Richardson, 2020 No. 21 overall pick (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
The Sixers seem like the most likely candidate to do something shocking this offseason, and bringing in James Harden from the Rockets would certainly set the NBA world on fire.
A starting lineup of Ben Simmons, Harden, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Al Horford would actually work quite nicely with plenty of floor-spacing and elite offensive creation from the backcourt.
For the Rockets to agree to trade Harden, they'd need an elite talent back in return, and Embiid qualifies.
A Houston lineup of Russell Westbrook, Richardson/Eric Gordon, Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker and Embiid could be one of the best defensive units in the league, one that could become far more creative on offense with All-NBA players at point guard and center.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns Receive: 2020 No. 2 overall pick
Golden State Warriors Receive: 2020 No. 10 overall pick, SF Kelly Oubre Jr.
While Phoenix will likely stay at No. 10 overall on draft night, jumping up to the No. 2 spot to grab LaMelo Ball would certainly get the league's attention.
If the Minnesota Timberwolves take Anthony Edwards at No. 1, the Suns would offer Ball an ideal landing spot where he could develop behind Ricky Rubio and not have to be a star right away.
The Warriors need help now, and Oubre (18.7 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting) could challenge Andrew Wiggins for the starting small forward job. Moving back to No. 10 could still get Golden State a player like Devin Vassell, Patrick Williams or even Obi Toppin if he goes on a mini-slide.
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F/C LaMarcus Aldridge
San Antonio Spurs Receive: F/C Zach Collins, SF Trevor Ariza, SG Rodney Hood
Would anything surprise Blazers fans more than having Aldridge and Damian Lillard back together on the same team?
Previous resentment aside, Aldridge could still help Portland at age 35. He's a far better outside shooter now than in his previous tenure, and his skill set fits beside Jusuf Nurkic in the Blazers frontcourt.
If the Spurs want to go younger, a healthy Collins is a good, young power forward/center to build around. Ariza could start or be traded to a championship contender, and Hood (player option) is still just 27 and would fit the Spurs rotation.
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: SF Bogdan Bogdanovic (via sign-and-trade)
While the Kings are probably more likely to trade Buddy Hield this offseason, what if they sent Bogdanovic off instead?
Myles Turner would solidify the center position and is young enough (24) and experienced enough (five years) to help Sacramento now and grow with a mostly young rotation. Hield would get his starting job back and hopefully start talking to head coach Luke Walton once again.
Indiana previously pulled off a sign-and-trade of a restricted free agent to bring in Malcolm Brogdon last year, and getting Bogdanovic to play small forward would let it shift T.J. Warren to power forward and Domantas Sabonis back to center.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Receive: SG Bradley Beal
Washington Wizards Receive: G Derrick White, SG Lonnie Walker IV, SF Keldon Johnson, PF Rudy Gay, 2020 No. 11 overall pick
A rebuild in San Antonio seems inevitable, but head coach Gregg Popovich may not want to throw in the towel just yet.
Swapping some young talent and their lottery pick for Beal would give the Spurs a starting five of Dejounte Murray, Beal, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles and LaMarcus Aldridge, a unit good enough to make a return to the postseason.
While the Wizards may not want to give up Beal, White is good enough to take over his starting shooting guard job, and Walker and Johnson both carry star potential.
Many intriguing prospects should still be available at No. 11 overall in this draft, which would make giving up Beal worthwhile.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Receive: PG Kendrick Nunn, SF Andre Iguodala, C Kelly Olynyk, 2022 second-round pick (less favorable via Philadelphia 76ers or Denver Nuggets)
Miami Heat Receive: PG Kyle Lowry
Trading a franchise icon in Lowry may have previously been inconceivable, but his age (34) and contract (one year, $30 million) may have Toronto eyeing the future.
Nunn would give the Raptors a new point guard to build around, one who better aligns with the ages of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Iguodala would bring veteran leadership off the bench, and Olynyk would give Toronto some insurance at center with Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol both hitting free agency.
Even with a fairly young roster, the Heat are clearly ready to win now. Lowry would give them an All-Star-level point guard who won't affect the 2021 salary cap, and Miami would still get to keep Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson alongside Jimmy Butler.
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Receive: G Victor Oladipo, PF Doug McDermott, G/F Jeremy Lamb
Indiana Pacers Receive: PG Mike Conley, G/F Joe Ingles, 2020 No. 23 overall pick
There should be plenty of suitors for Oladipo this offseason if the Pacers make him available, and Utah serves as a dark-horse destination.
A Donovan Mitchell-Oladipo backcourt would be one of the best in the Western Conference, with both able to run an offense or score as needed. McDermott can play either forward position and is an elite outside shooter, and Lamb would provide depth after he recovers from a torn ACL.
The Pacers would stay competitive with a backcourt of Conley and Malcolm Brogdon, and Ingles is a proven playmaker to go along with his lifetime 40.7 percent mark from three.
Indiana would get the No. 23 overall pick in the draft and no longer have to worry about Oladipo leaving in free agency.
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards Receive: F/C Al Horford, PF Mike Scott, SG Zhaire Smith
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: PG John Wall
After he rehabbed an Achilles injury for the better part of two years, it would be a major shock to see the Wizards trade their All-Star point guard become he officially returns.
Wall's remaining contract (three years, $131.5 million) could be one of the NBA's worst if he's not close to the player he was before, but the upside is high enough for a team like the Sixers to swap another bad contract for him.
Horford is owed $81 million over the next three seasons, and while he doesn't offer the scoring or playmaking of Wall, his contract is far less dangerous on a team's ledger. The Wizards could use him as their starting center while trying to get something out of Smith, the 16th overall pick in 2018.
Ultimately, though, this deal would be about getting off Wall's contract.
A healthy Wall would give Philly an elite point guard and allow Ben Simmons to stay at power forward full-time. Getting rid of Horford's deal should be a priority this offseason, even if it means adding another bad one at a position of need with Wall.