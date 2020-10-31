Report: Eagles' Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert Returning from Injuries vs. Cowboys

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Ahead of Sunday night's pivotal game against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles activated several players from injured reserve, including tight end Dallas Goedert and rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles also activated offensive tackle Jason Peters, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Rudy Ford. Garafolo noted that Goedert "surprised" the Eagles with his progress from an ankle injury and is healthy enough to play against Dallas.

The 25-year-old Goedert has caught 13 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown in three games for the 2-4-1 Eagles in 2020.

Goedert enjoyed a career year in his second NFL season in 2019 with 58 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns despite being the No. 2 tight end behind Zach Ertz.

He started out 2020 on fire with eight catches for 101 yards and one touchdown against the Washington Football Team in Week 1, but he suffered a left ankle fracture in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and landed on injured reserve.

With Ertz out with an ankle injury of his own, however, Goedert is in line to be Philly's top tight end Sunday and one of quarterback Carson Wentz's preferred targets.

Reagor played in the first two games of the season after the Eagles took him 21st overall in the 2020 NFL draft. In those games, Reagor recorded five catches of 96 yards, but he then went on IR with a thumb injury.

The former TCU standout is an electric athlete who will bring some much-needed explosiveness to an Eagles receiving corps that has been banged up throughout 2020.

With veterans DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery out again Sunday, Reagor will team up with Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward to give Wentz some solid options at wideout provided he is active.

Peters' impending return will also provide a big boost to an Eagles offensive line that has been ravaged by injuries. The nine-time Pro Bowler and potential future Hall of Famer figures to resume starting at left tackle.

The Eagles, who lead the NFC East despite a 2-4-1 record, can put some more distance between themselves and the 2-5 Cowboys with a win Sunday.