Lamar Jackson Among 32 NFL Players to Partner with Lowe's to Support Communities

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are among the 32 NFL players who've agreed to join Lowe's "Home Team Roster," a campaign that will support projects in their local communities.

The partnership will focus on "safe and affordable housing repairs, small business support, veterans' outreach or disaster recovery" depending on the needs in each city.

"It's important for me to be able to give back to the community and support the people that have supported me," Jackson said in a press release. "Being a part of the Lowe's Home Team is special for me because it gives me the chance to bring people together and give back."

Here's a look at each NFL team's representative:

Jackson will team with Lowe's and the Southwest Partnership to finish work on the United Way Family Center in Poppleton at Excel Academy. The complex will be used for "quality early childhood education and daycare."

McCaffrey and the other 30 NFL players are going to join in for a "socially distant component" of a project in their team's local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The work will highlight the "cultural fabric of their respective NFL hometowns."