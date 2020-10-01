Lamar Jackson Among 32 NFL Players to Partner with Lowe's to Support Communities

Lamar Jackson Among 32 NFL Players to Partner with Lowe's to Support CommunitiesOctober 1, 2020
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are among the 32 NFL players who've agreed to join Lowe's "Home Team Roster," a campaign that will support projects in their local communities.
The partnership will focus on "safe and affordable housing repairs, small business support, veterans' outreach or disaster recovery" depending on the needs in each city.
"It's important for me to be able to give back to the community and support the people that have supported me," Jackson said in a press release. "Being a part of the Lowe's Home Team is special for me because it gives me the chance to bring people together and give back."
Here's a look at each NFL team's representative:
- Arizona Cardinals: OL Kelvin Beachum
- Atlanta Falcons: WR Calvin Ridley
- Baltimore Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson
- Buffalo Bills: CB Tre'Davious White
- Carolina Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey
- Chicago Bears: WR Riley Ridley
- Cincinnati Bengals: DT DJ Reader
- Cleveland Browns: LB Sione Takitaki
- Dallas Cowboys: WR CeeDee Lamb
- Denver Broncos: LB Alexander Johnson
- Detroit Lions: RB Kerryon Johnson
- Green Bay Packers: DT Kenny Clark
- Houston Texans: K Ka'imi Fairbairn
- Indianapolis Colts: OL Braden Smith
- Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Shaquille Quarterman
- Kansas City Chiefs: WR Mecole Hardman
- Las Vegas Raiders: LB Raekwon McMillan
- Los Angeles Chargers: DE Uchenna Nwosu
- Los Angeles Rams: WR Robert Woods
- Miami Dolphins: DT Christian Wilkins
- Minnesota Vikings: RB C.J. Ham
- New England Patriots: LB Brandon Copeland
- New Orleans Saints: OL Cameron Tom
- New York Giants: OL Will Hernandez
- New York Jets: LB Avery Williamson
- Philadelphia Eagles: WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside
- Pittsburgh Steelers: RB James Conner
- San Francisco 49ers: OL Ben Garland
- Seattle Seahawks: CB Tre Flowers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin
- Tennessee Titans: S Kevin Byard
- Washington Football Team: WR Terry McLaurin Jr.
Jackson will team with Lowe's and the Southwest Partnership to finish work on the United Way Family Center in Poppleton at Excel Academy. The complex will be used for "quality early childhood education and daycare."
McCaffrey and the other 30 NFL players are going to join in for a "socially distant component" of a project in their team's local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The work will highlight the "cultural fabric of their respective NFL hometowns."
