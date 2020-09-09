NBA Trade Ideas to Create the Next Superteams

1 of 7

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Deal

Orlando Gets: Caris LeVert

Brooklyn Gets: Jrue Holiday, Aaron Gordon

New Orleans Gets: Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, 2021 lottery-protected first-round pick from BKN

Why Brooklyn Does It

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of scoring with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They need defensive playmakers to complement them.

Holiday is one of just six players to have scored 6,200 points and hand out 2,200 assists over the past five seasons, and he finished third in isolation scoring (88th percentile) among those with two possessions or more per game.

But Brooklyn needs him for his defensive prowess. On top of finishing first in deflections and 13th in steals, Holiday finished first in quality of matchup by defending All-Star and All-NBA players on 21.9 and 15.2 percent of his possessions, respectively, according to BBall Index.

Gordon has long been rumored as a trade chip because of his manageable contract, underrated playmaking and defensive versatility. His shooting and playmaking took a dip in 2019-20. However, his defensive presence still helped make the Magic the league's eighth-best defense despite the loss of Jonathan Isaac to a knee injury on New Year's Day. LeVert may be more valuable in a vacuum, but Gordon is the much better fit for the Nets.

Why Orlando Does It

The Orlando Magic have long been desperate for a backcourt playmaker to help big man Nikola Vucevic.

Evan Fournier's performances in the bubble were inconsistent despite a career season. While Markelle Fultz has shown promise, his shooting limitations will stop him from becoming the volume scorer the Magic need.

LeVert was sensational in the Nets' first-round matchup against Toronto, scoring 20.3 points with 9.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from three on 5.3 attempts per game. Over his last 15 regular-season contests, he averaged 24.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds, and he scored 51 points against Boston on March 3.

Why New Orleans Does It

The New Orleans Pelicans could lose Holiday to free agency in 2021 (player option for 2021-22). Even if Holiday wants to finish his career in New Orleans, vice president of basketball operations David Griffin needs consider his age (30) relative to the core of Lonzo Ball (22), Brandon Ingram (23), Josh Hart (25) and Zion Williamson (20).

Allen immediately slides into the starting center position in Derrick Favors' place, allowing Jaxson Hayes some needed development time. Dinwiddie and Prince provide depth, which the Pelicans desperately need. Despite boasting the NBA's third-best starting lineup (among groups to play 180 minutes), they still couldn't fight their way into the playoffs.

Brooklyn's lottery-protected first (2021) is near certain to convey in what's thought to be a deep draft and will give the Pelicans three first-rounders next year.