Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Magic Star Aaron Gordon

Orlando has been looking for an offensive boost since at least as far back as November. And the San Antonio Spurs might be able to provide that in the form of DeMar DeRozan.

If he picks up his $27.7 million player option for next season (and he probably should, given the league's financial situation and the fact that San Antonio is better when he doesn't play), he could be the centerpiece of a deal involving Gordon.

The latter's $18.1 million salary in 2020-21 isn't quite big enough to make a straight-up swap of these two work under the collective bargaining agreement, but the Magic has deals for salary-matching purposes (simply adding Al-Farouq Aminu does the trick).

In such a deal, Orlando would get a proven No. 1 scorer. DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, and despite his insistence on not shooting threes, his true shooting percentage is well above average.

The problem with DeRozan has always been on the other end. His teams' defenses have allowed more points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor in nine of his 11 seasons (their net points per 100 possessions has been worse when he plays in 10 of 11 seasons).

There may have been some optimism that Gregg Popovich and the stability of the Spurs organization and system could help, but it's been more of the same during DeRozan's time there.

Perhaps Orlando and Steve Clifford, who once managed to build an above-average defense around Al Jefferson, could finally figure out how to successfully hide DeRozan on D.

With Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and others on the roster, there are plus defenders who could theoretically cover DeRozan's weaknesses. And if he's taking pressure off them on offense, perhaps they might have even more to offer on the other end.

For San Antonio, this move would be a long-overdue nod to the future. The Kawhi Leonard trade has been panned all over the internet, so we'll leave that alone. Simply put, it's time to take the L there and move on with intriguing young talent like Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV.

Filling out a lineup with those three, Gordon and Jakob Poeltl would give the Spurs a shot at a top-10 defense. And more offensive responsibility for all five could foster growth.

If it doesn't, move on again. Look for more young(ish) talent who might be able to return the organization to contention. Such movement is the nature of a rebuild.