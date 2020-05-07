NBA Rumors: Warriors 'Preparing for Years' to Target Giannis Antetokounmpo

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly been "preparing for years" to target Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade or free agency.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the update Wednesday and noted the indefinitely delayed 2019-20 NBA season could help the Dubs' cause in their pursuit of the Greek Freak.

"Though all indications are that he's on good terms with team management, league sources believe that Antetokounmpo would want out of Milwaukee if he loses confidence in the franchise's ability to win championships," Letourneau wrote. "This is why the NBA shutdown could buoy the Warriors' chances of landing their long-coveted Greek."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

