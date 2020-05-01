1 Blockbuster Trade Offer for Every NBA Team's Top Star

0 of 30

Glenn James/Getty Images

The NBA experiences a shocking level of changeover from season to season. From disgruntled superstars to cost-mindful front offices to general managers looking for a reset, the league is in the midst of an unprecedented level of player movement.

What would it take to pry away every team's top star, though? That's what we set out to answer here.

Although few (if any) of these stars will be on the move this offseason, we can at least imagine the market value for each one. From there, we've identified suitors with the necessary capital to begin a conversation.

Are these offers enough to convince your favorite team to part ways with its best player?