Jimmy Butler Tells Joel Embiid He Knows 'Where Villains Are Welcome' in IG Post

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline may have passed, but the drama continues apace.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler directed a comment toward his former teammate Joel Embiid on Instagram amid the latter's apparent ongoing friction with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Referencing a quote from The Dark Knight, Embiid wrote, "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain." Butler responded he "know(s) a place where villains are welcome."

Embiid quickly played down any idea he's looking to get out of Philadelphia:

Many fans have long wondered whether the partnership between Embiid and Ben Simmons can last. Their offensive styles overlap so much that making them the two cornerstones for a title contender could be difficult.

Things might be coming to a head this season. The Sixers are fifth in the Eastern Conference, 13 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Bucks, and Embiid has openly expressed his frustration with the offense.

Embiid is under contract for three more seasons, while Simmons' five-year, $169.7 million max contract goes into effect next season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast that some around the league are beginning to wonder whether Philadelphia would consider moving its starting center (h/t RealGM):

"I'm not going to get into that, but my point is people are talking about that. I don't think they would do that without making an adjustment to the head coach. It's such a radical thing, but the fact that we're in mid-February and the people who work in the league, who have to prepare in advance, are mulling over Joel Embiid potentially coming to market, whether that's true or not... I mean, Josh Harris can come on this podcast and deny it if he wants, but the fact people are talking about it, is not good. It's a symptom of where they are."

The Sixers declined to re-sign Butler in the offseason, deciding instead to send him to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade that netted Josh Richardson.

Following the move, Embiid told ESPN's Rachel Nichols he was disappointed to see Butler go and praised the veteran swingman.

Butler made it clear the respect was mutual:

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported in November the Heat were looking to maintain enough salary-cap space to pursue a marquee free agent such as Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although Embiid won't be on the market at that point, Miami could also use that space to more easily accommodate a star player on a max contract.

Whether the Heat would have the assets necessary to get Embiid from the Sixers is a different matter, but that's probably not going to stop fans from thinking about a reunion between the three-time All-Star and Butler.