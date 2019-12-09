Report: Trae Young Involved in 'Emotional' Locker Room Scene After Hawks Loss

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is unsurprisingly getting tired of the team's struggles.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the point guard was involved in an "emotional locker room scene" after the team's loss to the Brooklyn Nets last week. It was the team's 11th loss in a span of 12 games to fall to 5-17 on the year.

However, a high-ranking official reportedly told Young the team would be "getting him some help on the roster soon," per Charania.

Young has individually had a great start to his career, averaging 19.1 and 8.1 assists per game last year while finishing as a runner-up to Luka Doncic in the Rookie of the Year voting.

He has taken his game to another level this season with 28.8 points per game to rank fourth in the NBA, adding 8.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

However, it hasn't led to much team success with the Hawks just 6-17 entering Monday, tied for the fourth-worst record in the NBA. This comes after having the fifth-worst record last year at 29-53.

Help is already coming for Young in the form of Kevin Huerter, who recently returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out several weeks. John Collins is also suspended for 25 games but should make a significant difference when he's back on the floor.

There are also high expectations for rookie lottery picks De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish to develop into key contributors.

Still, few of these players are helping Young right now, which makes the frustrations understandable. If the front office wants to keep their young star healthy, it might need to be aggressive in adding outside help to this roster.