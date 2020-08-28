2020 NBA Draft Big Board: Is Anyone Better Than LaMelo Ball?

1 of 14

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

30. Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

Buying: Ramsey pops because of his physical profile and shooting stroke. He hit 42.6 percent of threes with a shot form that's easy to buy. He also graded in the 88th percentile out of isolation, and there should be a scoring specialist role waiting for Ramsey to fill that calls for instant offense.

Hesitant about: His 64.1 free-throw percentage is concerning, considering how important shooting will be for his future. A low free-throw rate (3.7 attempts per 40 minutes), tough shot selection and defensive lapses hint at Ramsey being difficult to trust in terms of consistency.

29. Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, PG, Junior)

Buying: With a masterful command running pick-and-rolls (96th percentile), Flynn's ability to manipulate, pass, pull up and drive off hesitation should help him carve out an NBA role. Between his decision-making (5.1 assists, 1.8 turnovers as a redshirt junior), deep shooting range (2.4 3PTM) and shot-making versatility off the catch, dribble or one foot (43.5 percent runners), Flynn possesses A-plus skills and intangibles that seem worth betting on.

Hesitant about: His thin frame and lack of athleticism create the perception of a backup point guard as a best-case scenario. The eye test questions whether he can pull off the same plays in the pros as he did in college.

28. Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SG/SF, 2000)

Buying: Bolmaro's ball-handling and playmaking skills are legitimate, and teams should be able to use him as a wing creator and ball-screen operator. He'll be a capable catch-and-shooter from the corners.

Hesitant about: I'm hesitant on Bolmaro's ability to create scoring chances for himself outside of driving. He doesn't get into his pull-up smoothly, and he's not a plus shooter in general.

27. Desmond Bane (TCU, SG, Senior)

Buying: Bane's skill set and style of play are designed to fit a supporting role in any offense. As long as his core strengths translate, it's easy to picture a lengthy NBA career. And I'm buying his shooting, passing and defensive IQ carrying over.

Hesitant about: I'm not as worried about his shot mechanics as some scouts. But there are reasons to be hesitant about his ability to beat defenders off the dribble or separate inside the arc without any speed or lift.

26. RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)

Buying: Hampton's size (6'5") and explosiveness should keep working in transition and off ball-screen drives. He shows enough passing skill for teams to use him as a pick-and-roll setup guard.

Hesitant about: Hampton isn't sharp enough creating with the ball to be a primary handler. And I'm not sold on his off-ball offense or shooting to become a strength.