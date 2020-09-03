Updated Round-by-Round NBA Playoff Predictions

0 of 7

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Round 1 of the 2020 NBA playoffs is officially over, and for the most part, it was as entertaining as a first round can be.

From the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers stealing Game 1s against the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, to Luka Doncic’s superstar-making turn against the L.A. Clippers and the series-long shootout between Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell...this first set of games got us right back in the groove of watching high-level basketball.

But if you thought the past two weeks were great fun, buckle up. The remaining eight teams are bound to produce some excellent basketball, with Hall of Fame-caliber legacy implications at stake and a few all-time great matchups potentially in the works.

Let’s go through the remainder of the playoff bracket and predict what’s yet to come.