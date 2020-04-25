Clippers' Patrick Beverley: 'Absolutely No Disrespect,' Lakers Not Team to Beat

Adam Wells
April 25, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley never lacks for confidence, so it's not a surprise that he doesn't view any other franchise as the favorite to win an NBA championship. 

Appearing on the NBA's Instagram Live feed, Beverley was asked if the Los Angeles Lakers are the team to beat: "No. I mean that with absolutely no disrespect. Not only to the Lakers organization, but any organization."

Beverley also said Houston Rockets star James Harden is his favorite player to guard. The two were teammates for five seasons from 2012-17 before Beverley was traded to the Clippers as part of the package for Chris Paul

The Lakers have been the best team in the west all season and had a 5.5-game lead over their city rivals for the No. 1 seed when the NBA halted play on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

If the NBA is able to finish this season, the Lakers and Clippers could meet in the Western Conference Finals as the top two seeds. The Clippers had a 2-1 advantage in the regular-season series, but the Lakers won the last matchup 112-103 on March 8. 

