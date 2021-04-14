Dwight Howard Out for 76ers vs. Nets with Knee Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without center Dwight Howard for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets because of knee soreness, per Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times.

Howard dealt with a knee injury at Walt Disney World Resort during the seeding games of the 2019-20 campaign and previously played a mere nine games during the 2018-19 season because of a variety of injuries.

Despite this setback, the big man was fairly durable last season on his way to 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a night in 69 games as an important part of the Los Angeles Lakers' frontcourt rotation. While he was no longer the dominant presence he was in his prime as a member of the Orlando Magic, he was able to take advantage of the space created by playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

At his best, Howard was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-NBA selection, five-time All-Defensive selection and eight-time All-Star who helped lead the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals.

He joined Philadelphia after winning a title with the Lakers and has responded with 6.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in 2020-21.

Look for the team to remain afloat without him by giving more frontcourt minutes to the rotation of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Mike Scott.