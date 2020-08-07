WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 7

0 of 1

Credit: WWE

SummerSlam takes place on August 23 in a little over two weeks, so that means WWE is going to be in full planning mode for the pay-per-view from this point forward.

Bray Wyatt returned to the Firefly Fun House this week after attacking Alexa Bliss during last Friday's show. Did he do it to recruit her or is it just a tactic to draw Braun Strowman out of hiding?

This week's show also saw The Miz and John Morrison bring in Sonya Deville as a new special correspondent for MizTV.

Jeff Hardy looked to continue his path of redemption with a match against King Baron Corbin and Matt Riddle faced his biggest test on the main roster as he took on Sheamus.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's SmackDown.