Lakers News: Latest on DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard Rumors and More

The Los Angeles Lakers are naturally one of the NBA's prominently featured teams for the season resumption from Orlando, Florida at the end of July.

LeBron James and Co. will take part in the second of two kickoff games, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30.

But that still feels like much more than a month away.

In the interim, the Lakers—like all teams heading to the bubble—have to navigate a new transaction window opened by the NBA to assist those teams.

When it comes to that, DeMarcus Cousins is a name to remember.

Cousins is indeed working on rehabbing and prepping for next season, which is why Shams Charania of The Athletic had previously reported the star center won't play at all this season. But Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times had since followed that with a report stating Cousins' agent said he's open to a deal.

Call it quite the luxurious fallback plan if it comes to that for the Lakers. Cousins is a bit of a question mark from an on-court impact standpoint given the fact he's recovering right now. But he's also the guy with career averages of 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds. He also was plenty respectable with averages of 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19 over 30 appearances with the Golden State Warriors.

For now, the Lakers have a backcourt hole to address. Losing Bradley punched a problem into the roster other teams can exploit thanks to his prowess as a defender, so any signings figure to feature a defensive slant.

Los Angeles' big lineups would still love to feature Howard, though again, not many teams are in a position to take a potential loss like that and possibly back right into a talent like Cousins. But the marriage would make sense for all parties, at least on a short-term basis ahead of the playoffs.

This is noteworthy due to other roster happenings and rumblings.

Avery Bradley, for example, has already opted out of playing in the resumed season, which leaves the Lakers with a roster spot to fill. And as of now, there doesn't seem to be a 100 percent guarantee on the Dwight Howard front, either.

According to Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, things remain positive when it comes to Howard, but backup plans seem notable, if not bountiful:

“There is a belief around the organization that Howard is likely to join the team in Florida. If he does not, the Lakers could have another option at center. DeMarcus Cousins is still mulling whether he will return to the league for the remainder of the season or continue his rehabilitation from an ACL tear until the start of next season.”

Howard appeared in 62 games for the Lakers in 2019-20, averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 19.2 minutes. He slotted into the required role well and going into the great unknown of a looming championship pursuit, the Lakers would ideally like to have him in the fold as opposed to going outside the organization.

But roster construction is hardly the only hurdle facing the Lakers: The Lakers have to actually get to said bubble while adhering to the schedule and procedures outlined.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, July 9 is the penciled-in travel date for the Lakers:

No matter what the organization's moves look like in the coming days and weeks, the travel plans seem cemented and the roster will indeed lead the NBA's charge on July 30.