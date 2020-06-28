Drew McIntyre and Best Opponents for Undertaker If He Wrestles Again in WWE

JP Yim/Getty Images

The Undertaker and WWE are moving forward with the idea that his in-ring career is over, but the possibility of a return will always exist as long as The Deadman is physically able to have a match.

At the conclusion of the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries, The Phenom said he has "no desire" to wrestle again after he and AJ Styles stole the show in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. However, Taker also said he would consider wrestling again if WWE CEO Vince McMahon asked him to.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to The Undertaker and drove home the point that the Boneyard match was his final bout.

Perhaps that will hold true, but if it doesn't, here are three ideal opponents for the future Hall of Famer should he decide to give it another go.

Drew McIntyre

No Superstar in WWE is getting pushed harder than WWE champion Drew McIntyre on the heels of his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. If Taker only wants to come back to face a top guy, McIntyre fits the bill.

In terms of look and size, McIntyre is a perfect opponent for The Undertaker. He is also someone who is fairly new to the main event scene, so facing and possibly beating Taker would go a long way toward cementing his status at the top.

The Undertaker's second-to-last match before his rivalry with Styles took place last year at Extreme Rules when he teamed with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and a then-heel McIntyre.

Taker said during his docuseries that he was so satisfied with the match that he planned to retire right then and there. His chemistry with McIntyre undoubtedly played a role in that, so it is possible that lightning could strike twice.

If The Undertaker wants to have one final traditional match, McIntyre is a strong candidate since he is big, skilled and capable of carrying The Phenom to a great performance.

At the same time, McIntyre can thrive in any setting, and if WWE wants to take some of the pressure off Taker by having another Boneyard match, then McIntyre could shine there as well.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton's Legend Killer gimmick helped put him on the map in WWE several years ago. And now that he is doing arguably some of the best work of his career, he is bringing back the character.

Orton punted both Edge and Christian in recent weeks, and WWE is seemingly building toward having The Viper eradicate Big Show as well.

During the height of Orton's Legend Killer gimmick, he feuded with The Undertaker and faced him at WrestleMania 21, as well as several other pay-per-views. Orton got some wins, but it was Taker who prevailed on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If Orton wants to prove that he is the preeminent legend in WWE today, then facing and retiring The Undertaker is the best way to do so.

Orton has been firing on all cylinders both in terms of his promo and in-ring work. Orton has long been viewed as a great wrestler and a ring general, even if his matches were somewhat cookie-cutter at times, but he is undoubtedly reaching a new level at this point in his career.

The Undertaker likely wouldn't trust too many Superstars to protect him in the ring at this point in his career, but one can only assume Orton would be near the top of the list.

As is the case with McIntyre, Orton could help The Phenom turn in a great performance regardless of what type of match they are put in.

Kane

It can be argued that no other Superstar had a bigger impact on The Undertaker's career than the man who played his storyline brother, Kane.

Taker and Kane faced each other and teamed up countless times over the years, and they even had a pair of matches at WrestleMania. Their story is one that fans will always react to, and it is difficult to envision anyone being upset by the idea of them facing each other in their respective final matches.

Kane makes only sporadic appearances for WWE since he is the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, but it remains possible that he could have a retirement match at some point. If that happens, then The Undertaker is far and away the best option.

If WWE bills the match as being the final one of both of their careers ahead of time, it would be can't-miss television for the fans who have been invested in their characters for so many years.

Taker and Kane have battled in nearly every type of bout imaginable, but they have never faced each other in a Boneyard match. Considering how well the concept played out at WrestleMania, it would be the ideal way to blow off the Kane vs. The Undertaker angle once and for all.

If there is any one person involved with WWE whom The Undertaker would come back to wrestle, Kane may well be that man given the history and respect between them.

