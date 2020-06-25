Malcolm Jenkins: COVID-19 Risk Must 'Be Really Eliminated' to Feel Safe Playing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins won't feel comfortable playing the 2020 season if there's a risk of being infected with COVID-19.  

In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Jenkins called football a "nonessential business" and "the risk has to be really eliminated" before he would feel comfortable playing games:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    How Will Michael Thomas Perform as an Encore?

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    How Will Michael Thomas Perform as an Encore?

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    NFL Camps to Start on Time

    Roger Goodell says the plan is to start training camp on time and 'get ready for games at our stadiums'

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    NFL Camps to Start on Time

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Malcolm Jenkins: 'Football Is a Nonessential Business' Amid Pandemic

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Malcolm Jenkins: 'Football Is a Nonessential Business' Amid Pandemic

    John Sigler
    via Saints Wire

    Report: Kaepernick Drawing 'Legitimate Interest' from Multiple Teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Kaepernick Drawing 'Legitimate Interest' from Multiple Teams

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report