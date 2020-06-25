Malcolm Jenkins: COVID-19 Risk Must 'Be Really Eliminated' to Feel Safe Playing

Malcolm Jenkins: COVID-19 Risk Must 'Be Really Eliminated' to Feel Safe PlayingJune 25, 2020
Mark Brown/Getty Images
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins won't feel comfortable playing the 2020 season if there's a risk of being infected with COVID-19.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Jenkins called football a "nonessential business" and "the risk has to be really eliminated" before he would feel comfortable playing games:
