Sammy Guevara Posts Video Apology for 2016 Rape Comment About WWE's Sasha Banks

Sammy Guevara Posts Video Apology for 2016 Rape Comment About WWE's Sasha BanksJune 23, 2020
All Elite Wrestling star Sammy Guevara uploaded a video Tuesday addressing a 2016 comment he made about WWE star Sasha Banks.
On Monday, fans drew attention toward a podcast appearance in which Guevara said he "wanted to just go f--king rape that woman" after seeing Banks at a WWE taping (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).
In his statement Tuesday, Guevara said "2016 me is not me today" and that he once attempted to use "shock humor" to elicit a reaction. He added he "understand[s] now that the words I say can impact people more than I'll ever understand."
Guevara apologized Monday on Twitter:
sammy guevara @sammyguevara
I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself.
sammy guevara @sammyguevara
I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry.
Banks said later she had spoken with him to discuss the matter:
AEW said it was suspending Guevara indefinitely without pay. His forfeited salary will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville in Florida.
His suspension occurs as many are coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, assault and emotional abuse they've suffered from others in the wrestling industry.
WWE released Jack Gallagher and scrubbed mentions of him from its website Saturday after sexual assault allegations against him.
AEW said Jimmy Havoc was undergoing treatment and counseling and that it was "evaluating his status with our company" following mental and physical abuse allegations against him.
Impact Wrestling also terminated the contracts of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist while suspending Michael Elgin following misconduct allegations.
