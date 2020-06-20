WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher Released amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Friday it released 205 Live star Jack Gallagher. The move comes after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

Twitter user @JayneBkyboo shared a statement saying she attended a New Year's Eve party in 2014, where Gallagher was also an attendee. She said Gallagher poured excessive amounts of alcohol into her glass, including moments when she left her glass unattended:

At one point, she said left to enter a bathroom when Gallagher "barged into the room."

"I immediately stood up and tried to pull my skirt down," she said. "Jack grabbed me and he pulled at my skirt. He pulled so hard he ripped my skirt. I managed to push him away and I left the room, I then immediately left the party."

In addition to releasing Gallagher, WWE scrubbed his profile from its website.

The 30-year-old made his WWE television debut during the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. He defeated Fabian Aichner in the opening round before losing to Akira Tozawa in the round of 16. From there, he moved on to a regular on-screen role with 205 Live. He last appeared on the show Friday, falling to Jake Atlas in a singles bout.