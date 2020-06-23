Sasha Banks vs. Asuka? Randy Orton vs. Big Show...Again, More WWE Raw Fallout

Sasha Banks vs. Asuka? Randy Orton vs. Big Show...Again, More WWE Raw FalloutJune 23, 2020
On a special championship week of WWE Raw, no one except Akira Tozawa walked out as a new titleholder, but many new challengers emerged.
Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and The Legit Boss had a big announcement to make. She wanted a second title of her own and challenged Asuka for the Raw women's belt.
Asuka also won Monday night, defeating Charlotte Flair by submission. This was a rare moment when The Empress of Tomorrow got one up on The Queen, but it felt like a missed opportunity.
Dolph Ziggler arrived on Raw to announce that he and Robert Roode had been traded to the red brand. The Showoff then talked his way into a match with Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules on July 19.
Randy Orton may not be a champion, but he has claimed a title greater than the WWE Championship. He is the "greatest wrestler ever." He bragged with Ric Flair about what he did to Edge and Christian until an angry Big Show came out. This sets up an inevitable rematch from a tired feud.
Rey Mysterio returned to confront Seth Rollins with son Dominik at his side. The two stood firm against The Monday Night Messiah thanks to the help of Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black. Despite this closing the show, though, it barely stood up to the rest of the night.
Monday's show set the stage for the future. The championship matches were good, but the future could be great or more wasted time as WWE tries to make it through these isolated months.
Asuka Making Charlotte Flair Tap Out Clean Deserved a Bigger Stage
Nia Jax demanded justice after her recent controversial losses to Asuka, but Charlotte Flair interrupted and got into a brawl with The Irresistible Force.
The Queen challenged The Empress of Tomorrow and lost clean, tapping out to the Asuka Lock. Afterward, Jax attacked and injured Charlotte backstage.
Charlotte has long dominated her feud with Asuka. Even when The Empress was undefeated, The Queen made her tap out at WrestleMania 34. Jax helped Charlotte defeat Asuka recently, and it has been a long time coming for The Empress to get some momentum.
It was cathartic to watch The Queen tap out to The Empress. However, this should have been on a bigger stage. Maybe it is coming with time. Until it happens, though, it is hard to trust WWE to truly allow Asuka to win her feud with Charlotte at any time.
Hopefully with Jax injuring The Queen, they will move on to feuding with each other. Later Monday night, Sasha Banks announced she would challenge The Empress for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.
This sets up a fresh story for Asuka to work with. She needs to get away from Charlotte and Jax for at least a few months.
The Brand Split Is Crumbling as Sasha Banks Challenges for Raw Women's Title
Sasha Banks challenging Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship sets a fascinating precedent that shows the brand split is crumbling.
The Boss may be able to work both brands but only as a WWE women's tag team champion. She should not be able to challenge for a singles title.
This was already true of WWE's first attempt with the Brand Invitational, which seems to have been quietly cancelled after one week. Instead, the company will continue to press, especially with the women's division, to keep the top stars on both rosters.
Banks and Asuka can have an incredible match together, but the point of splitting the rosters was to give opportunities to new faces. The Boss getting to challenge for the Raw women's title takes a chance away from many.
Natalya is building a new angle with Lana that could have led to a title opportunity. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott could have set themselves up for a surprise challenge. Shayna Baszler or Bianca Belair are huge future challengers in waiting.
If this continues, the brand split may crumble. If it does, so much talent could be left in the dust long-term.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Can Compensate for Loss of AJ Styles
Dolph Ziggler interrupted Drew McIntyre to announce he and Robert Roode had been traded to Raw for AJ Styles.
The Showoff then told the WWE champion that he owed him a title match, and the Scot agreed to a battle at Extreme Rules.
Styles is one of the premier acts on either brand, so it would be difficult for WWE to clearly establish a trade worthy of sending to Raw in return. Ziggler and Roode may not be at that level, but they do provide decent compensation.
The Showoff has been known to deliver with the right opportunity, and McIntyre has been on fire lately and can have a great match with anyone. After Ziggler loses to the Scot, he will likely fade into the background or return to the tag team division.
If they are used well, though, the team can make an impact on a Raw tag team division that it needs. The division has been rebuilding in a fascinating way, and Ziggler and Roode have the ability to add a fresh element alongside The Street Profits, The Viking Raiders, Andrade and Angel Garza and more.
This was a shrewd move to reshuffle the rosters. While it doesn't make sense to put so much talent on Friday's two-hour show, it is important to add to the depth of the three-hour Raw.
The Showoff and The Glorious One can work with anyone on a weekly basis once Roode is back.
Big Show vs. Randy Orton Is Not a Feud Needed in 2020
Ric Flair invited Randy Orton to the ring and put him over as the "Greatest Wrestler Ever," before Big Show interrupted.
He was angry about The Viper's vicious attacks on Edge and Christian and threatened to hurt him, but Orton warned The World's Largest Athlete he would face the same fate as his friends.
While this segment carried weight due to the work of Orton and Edge to get to this point, Big Show was the wrong man to put in The Viper's way. This was the time to bring in fresh talent. Instead, the WWE Universe will again watch Orton vs. Show.
This story has always lacked true weight. While the two had a solid match at Extreme Rules in 2013, they have had just as many unexciting encounters. At this point, The World's Largest Athlete is not in shape for a major clash.
At best, this might be more of a segment than a match at Extreme Rules in July. Orton can squash Show and add another legend to his refreshed Legend Killer list.
At worst, this will be a slog that weighs down the night, attempting to show once more that The Viper is the "greatest wrestler ever" but with lesser competition.
Seth Rollins' Grand Plan Needs to Be Revealed Soon
Rey Mysterio asked Dominik to let him fight Seth Rollins alone, but his son refused to leave.
The Monday Night Messiah arrived with Murphy and Austin Theory at his side, but Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo took out his disciples as a fight broke out. Rollins barely escaped losing an eye to the Mysterios.
This segment main-evented Raw, but it barely made an impact. This story has had so many fascinating moments, but it is difficult to figure out where it's all going. The focus here was to tease some great reveal but not remotely deliver.
The Messiah has teased repeatedly that he will have a grand plan to reveal soon. However, he continually fails to do so. There is no clear end goal. The show goes on, and Rollins is still where he started. He has just lost and gained some followers.
It isn't enough to make a segment like this work to tease a Dominik turn and not deliver. Something needed to happen here on a packed night of wrestling. This ended the show over multiple great title matches and new challenges.
As much as Rollins has sold this role, he cannot talk in riddles forever. This is the same angle that ended up leaving Bray Wyatt with nothing. Unless you deliver, the end result is a lack of interest.