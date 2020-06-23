Sasha Banks vs. Asuka? Randy Orton vs. Big Show...Again, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

On a special championship week of WWE Raw, no one except Akira Tozawa walked out as a new titleholder, but many new challengers emerged.

Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and The Legit Boss had a big announcement to make. She wanted a second title of her own and challenged Asuka for the Raw women's belt.

Asuka also won Monday night, defeating Charlotte Flair by submission. This was a rare moment when The Empress of Tomorrow got one up on The Queen, but it felt like a missed opportunity.

Dolph Ziggler arrived on Raw to announce that he and Robert Roode had been traded to the red brand. The Showoff then talked his way into a match with Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules on July 19.

Randy Orton may not be a champion, but he has claimed a title greater than the WWE Championship. He is the "greatest wrestler ever." He bragged with Ric Flair about what he did to Edge and Christian until an angry Big Show came out. This sets up an inevitable rematch from a tired feud.

Rey Mysterio returned to confront Seth Rollins with son Dominik at his side. The two stood firm against The Monday Night Messiah thanks to the help of Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black. Despite this closing the show, though, it barely stood up to the rest of the night.

Monday's show set the stage for the future. The championship matches were good, but the future could be great or more wasted time as WWE tries to make it through these isolated months.