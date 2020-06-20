Knicks Rumors: NYK Expected to Hold Interviews with HC Candidates Next Week

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have largely ridden on a coaching carousel ever since two-time NBA champion Red Holzman retired in 1982, and they're hoping new president of basketball operations Leon Rose can find someone who sticks around for years to come.

According to SNY.tv's Ian Begley, the team is expected to conduct "brief introductory interviews" for their coaching position next week via video conference. Formal interviews would follow.

The New York Knicks are reportedly casting a wide net in their coaching search and plan to interview ex-Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany, Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosely, Bulls assistant Chris Fleming, ex-Knicks head coach Mike Woodson and ex-Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Begley also mentioned Spurs assistant head coach Becky Hammon as "a name to keep an eye on." Former NBA point guards and head coaches Jason Kidd and Mark Jackson also have support among members in the organization, as does ex-Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown.

Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller will reportedly receive an interview, and Begley said that it's expected the team will offer him another role in the organization (or an assistant position) should he not get the full-time gig.

Of note, Rose was "thoroughly impressed by Miller" this season, per Begley, even though the president officially took the job just nine days before the NBA season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thibodeau is considered the favorite, with Atkinson a strong candidate as well. Like Miller, Woodson would be considered for an assistant role should he not receive the head coaching job.

Thirteen head or interim coaches have presided over the Knicks sidelines since December 2001, when Jeff Van Gundy stepped down from his position. The team has posted just three winning seasons since, all from 2010-11 through 2012-13. The Knicks have not made the playoffs in seven years.