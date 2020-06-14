Edge Leaves Fans Wanting More After Masterpiece vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

WWE.com

Edge still has it.

Forget the fact WWE's 2020 Backlash on Sunday night was a bit of filler during a quiet period, especially given the lack of a live audience. Forget that WWE made his encounter with Randy Orton way too gimmicky with the "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" tagline, which sort of trivialized the efforts of the veterans involved.

Edge still has it, and that it is better than most, young or old.

What leaves a bitter aftertaste in the mouth after Sunday night's epic pre-taped affair is rumblings Edge suffered an injury during the proceedings. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, he suffered a torn triceps during the match.

Such an injury could sideline Edge for the remainder of the year. But after coming back from the neck injury that seemingly cost him his career—and the combination of his reception and performance since returning—it's easy to think WWE fans could see him back in the ring as opposed to hanging up the boots for good.

And WWE needs it. The heated showdown Sunday night was great and it wouldn't be a shocker to see it pop up as a match of the year candidate for many. Edge and Orton played a sadistic game without fear of bodily repercussions for self or opponent, which made it a little poetic things ended on a punt by Orton.

Besides just how good Edge looked physically and how it seemed like he hadn't really taken in-ring time off at all, consider this—the performance was so immersive, as a viewer, it was easy to forget this was a pre-taped match in front of minimal audience members with piped-in noise and post-filming edits.

That's rare in WWE today. The counterargument is WWE shouldn't be leaning so hard into older legends or part-time guys and yadda yadda, but if it's contained to a feud with another veteran like Orton, is anyone really going to complain about entertainment this good?

This was a back-and-forth slugfest after a ho-hum opener to the feud at WrestleMania. Orton has always wrestled with whispers about his matches being boring or same-y. Whispers about whether Edge could still go at all weren't exactly uncommon, nor unfounded.

Coming out of Sunday night, perhaps the biggest feeling is a desire to see more. And what's encouraging is WWE's current landscape could permit it easily once Edge gets back to 100 percent health.

Landscape, meaning the emerging prominence of pre-taped matches with big production values. When Edge comes back, he doesn't have to put on a barnburner of a match like this and put his body at risk again. He could end up being more AJ Styles in that classic boneyard match against Undertaker at WrestleMania this year, creating fun scenarios.

After all, the potential is unlimited. Work with it briefly—Orton hurt Edge with the punt and sidelined him for a year. Edge comes back seeking revenge and the feud has them fighting all over the place, maybe even with fun callbacks to similar great feuds of the past as they show up at each other's houses, etc. Or feel free to go classical, Orton's running wild on the roster and Edge shows up at the Royal Rumble. It really writes itself.

There's just too much here to think Edge is going out like this now. His appearances punch the nostalgia button, sure, but the fact he's putting on a wrestling clinic many can't and has immense potential in other match formats is superb.

And while much of this zeroes in on another match with Orton because it's just so inevitable at this point (especially with how personal Orton made things by talking about Edge's family after winning), it doesn't have to be restricted to this feud.

There are just too many potential dream "what if?" matches left on the docket for Edge once he's through with Orton. Throwing him against the likes of Styles and other usual suspects is a must. Think, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, maybe even a revival with a guy named John Cena.

But Orton first. There is too much left unsettled here and too many possibilities. Edge isn't the usual case of a legend returning and (probably) struggling through a few matches. From his epic Rumble return to this "best of 2020" contender, it's blatantly obvious this is so much more than a brief nostalgia trip.

When and if Edge is ready, the rock that is Orton will undoubtedly be there—and so will fans.